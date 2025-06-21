After Sarah Sherman Revealed That Beck Bennett Is 'Everyone's Favorite' At SNL, He Responded In A Way That Proves It

The number of amazing casts who have graced Saturday Night Live is high and hard to comprehend. Within those ensembles are some real gems of comedians, too. However, “everyone’s favorite” cast member, according to Sarah Sherman, is Beck Bennett. Now, I’ve always adored him, so this funny claim from her came as no surprise. However, to prove her point fully, Bennett responded to her kind words with the sweetest post.

Sarah Sherman Quickly Found Out Why Everyone At SNL Loves Beck Bennett

Now, Beck Bennett started on the show in 2013 during Season 39, and then he left SNL at the end of Season 46 in 2021. Meanwhile, Sarah Sherman started in 2021 at the start of Season 47 and is still on the series. So, they barely missed each other, and their paths never crossed as cast members.

However, Sherman certainly got an earful about how much everyone loved him when she started at SNL, as she explained on Vulture’s Good One: A Podcast About Jokes :

When I got to SNL, everybody was like [sighs] 'I'm so depressed. Beck Bennett isn't here. Fucking, where the fuck is Beck Bennett. He didn't come back. This sucks.' That was my first year, and everyone's talking about Beck Bennett. And I'm like 'Shit, I gotta meet this guy. Everybody's fucking talking about how amazing Beck Bennett is.' And then I meet him, and he's a hoot! Love you, Beck.

Earlier, she noted that she got to meet the alum at the epic SNL 50 celebration , which aired on the 2025 TV schedule earlier this year and is now available to stream with a Peacock subscription .

That interaction confirmed everything seemingly everyone had been telling her: Beck Bennett is indeed the best. So, when the interviewer noted that he didn’t know the former cast member had such a great reputation, Sherman reiterated:

[He's] everyone's favorite...In the entire building of 30 Rock, Beck Bennett has the best reputation.

Now, that’s quite the compliment to receive! And, of course, the actor responded to it in a cute way that totally proves the point his fellow comedian made.

Then, Beck Bennett Responded To This Moment In A Way That Proves Sarah Sherman’s Point

Now, after the clip above of Sherman started to go viral on both TikTok and Instagram, Beck Bennett saw it. He also posted a sweet thank you on his own Instagram to show his appreciation for the current SNL cast member, take a look:

(Image credit: Beck Bennett's Instagram)

While a short message, it’s so sweet and the hand heart emoji just kills me, it’s so cute.

I really wish these two could have been in Studio 8H at the same time now. However, it’s always possible that the Sing actor could return to host someday.

But for now, let’s just get excited about this adorable back and forth and the projects these two have coming up.

If you are looking to see Beck Bennett on the 2025 movie schedule , you’ll be able to catch him in theaters on July 8 because he’s part of the cast of James Gunn’s Superman . He also voiced Sterling in the Netflix animated film Fixed, which comes out on August 13. Plus, in the TV realm, he’s in the new season of Apple TV+’s Platonic.

Meanwhile, while it’s not confirmed, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sarah Sherman returned to Studio 8H for Season 51 of Saturday Night Live. However, we’re still waiting for confirmation on that front.

All in all, these two are thriving, and it’s lovely to see them complementing each other in this cute back-and-forth. Now, let’s hope they get to share the screen together someday!