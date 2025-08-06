Jenna Ortega's Smoky Eye And Silky Black Dress Are A Far Cry From Her Gothic Wednesday Season 1 Dance Look (But Is So On Point)

Jenna Ortega has become a bonafide star since taking on the role of Wednesday Addams in the character's eponymous Netflix show. Fans quickly fell in love with Ortega’s dedication to the spooky girl both on screen and off screen. When it comes to her commitment away from set, Ortega has been dressing the part during public events. To that point, she rolled up to the red carpet for Wednesday Season 2 sporting smoky eye and a black dress. It was not only sleek but also stark departure from Ortega's dance hall outfit from Season 1.

Plenty of fans have embraced Wednesday Addams' looks, even channeling it for themselves. Jenna Ortega has done it up impeccably, but it seems she's now moving past the dark school girl fare. The actress' snakeskin sheer dress at the London premiere for Season 2 was evidence of that, and the grungy chic Ortega donned for the New York premiere solidifies the point:

(Image credit: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Talk about an excellent look! Ortega's dress is a Stefano Gallici number from the Ann Demeulemeester’s fall 2025 collection (per WWD). As attention-grabbing as that fit is on its own, the moody eye also looks fantastic on the young star. It feels like an ensemble that Wednesday wouldn’t turn her nose up at, and that's saying a lot. The mixed fabrics also add great depth and a layer of drama to the cunning dress. I enjoyed Ortega's past ensembles, but this latest one is still a perfect step forward that honors her iconic character's dance number look.

What this latest fashion moment further solidifies is that Ortega is a master method dresser. This spidery outfit isn’t the first time this year that Ortega has shaken up her appearances while entering this new era. At the premiere of the 2025 movie schedule, Hurry Up Tomorrow, she wore a Barbiecore x mob wife mini that received a lot of attention.

The wardrobe glow-up is kind of wild to think about in the context of where she began several years ago. For example, take the Wednesday actress’ dance getup for instance. Even though it’s technically a costume, Ortega looks like a total tween compared to her recent, silky look. Check out the following still from Season 1:

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's the similar (and danceable) floor-length silhouette, dark makeup and same energy with Jenna Ortega's latest look. However, it also screams, "I’m no longer a kid." It definitely makes sense that Ortega's style would change, of course. After all, she was just under 20-years-old when started playing the fan-favorite Addams family member, and she's now almost 23. (Time certainly flies when you're playing a dead-pan character and coordinating various outfits.)

Despite Jenna Ortega's change to her fashion approach, what remains consistent is her keen eye for threads. With Season 1's unmistakable dance outfit in the rearview mirror, I'm all for this smoky eye and black dress combo, which makes me excited to see what Ortega might wear next.

Aside from that, the hype for Wednesday Season 2 is real, and fans can finally stream Part 1! The second part is set to arrive on September 3. All the while, be sure to to keep watch over the 2025 Netflix schedule for information on other upcoming TV titles!