After Ariel Winter Peaced Out, Another Modern Family Star Left Los Angeles

It’s no secret that plenty of stars moved out of Hollywood for a myriad of reasons, and more continue to do so. Regardless of whether it’s for professional motivations, such as a hiatus or personal ones, all are fully valid. Show business can be tolling and leaving the glitzy bubble has proven to be a great choice for many stars like Modern Family cast alumni Ariel Winter and her move cross country. And the idea seems to be a family affair with the Dunphy patriarch reflecting on leaving L.A. behind.

Ty Burrell’s move to Utah with his wife and two daughters isn’t anything recent. He shared with People about how pleased he is about the move to the Salt Lake City area after the finale after the ABC megahit in 2020 to raise their kids. He also revealed that when they initially arrived he felt like a fish out of water, not being the outdoorsy type, but adapted with time. The Finding Dory alumni said:

We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don't have any regrets. It's been lovely and a great place to raise the kids.

It’s wonderful to hear that the Phil Dunphy actor and his real family seemingly had a similarly positive experience as the multi-generational clan did on screen. Though the move was the reason online rumors that Burrell was dead sparked after he missed a Modern Family cast reunion. The relocation certainly makes travel logistics more complicated, but all the same, it sounds like all is well for the foursome in Utah.

As the 2025 TV schedule drums on, it marks five years since the whopping 11 Season award winning series has been on air, as well as seeing the Mr. Peabody & Sherman actor on screen. As mentioned, Burrell living well outside of Tinseltown territory has shifted his career slightly. Post Modern Family, the funnyman has been voice acting in a lot of animated titles, since it's a lot more flexible than being on a set day in and day out.

The 57-year-old was a part of the animated comedic series Duncanville and has more on the way. First is a comedic podcast series, entitled The Good Life, which he created, and is based on his childhood in the PNW. The other, Tightrope!, is in pre-production and will be a humorous animated reinterpretation of the 1950s show for Roku.

For me, If it’s the closest we can get to Ty Burrell’s comedy vibes without actually streaming Modern Family, with a Hulu subscription or a Peacock subscription, I’ll gladly be sat for both. Thankfully though, the Utah resident did admit he’s dreaming of performing in a non-animated project eventually, so fans can breathe a little easier knowing he’ll return from the mountains someday.

But for now, it seems that the like (on-screen) daughter, like (on-screen) father, decision to kick a California zip code is working just fine for Ariel Winter and Ty Burrell.