Swifties Are Obsessed With The Video Of Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff Writing 'Getaway Car,' And He Shared Why That 'Actual Magic Moment' Went So Viral

Taylor Swift’s songwriting process is a magical mystery, as the artist has been gifted with the talent of intricate lyricism inspired by her life. Her diaristic storytelling in her songs is one of the reasons why people, especially young girls, connect with her so much, as she pours her heart out about relatable experiences that truly resonate with the masses. There is one rare video, however, that shows the moment when Jack Antonoff and Swift were able to quickly come up with the bridge lyrics to “Getaway Car,” and it went completely viral. Now, her longtime collaborator is revealing why he believes it has become so popular amongst fans.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning , Antonoff opened up about his ongoing collaboration with pop superstar Taylor Swift and how they have maintained a musical partnership since 1989. While Antonoff has his own music with Bleachers, he has become synonymous with producing hits with Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, and Kendrick Lamar. The former drummer of Fun was a huge part of making Swift’s Reputation album , and worked on one of the fan favorite tunes, “Getaway Car.” A video of making the song with Swift went mega-viral, and Antonoff seems to know why. He said:

I understand why that video became popular, and it’s because it’s the only video I’ve ever seen of my process, and I haven’t seen many just out there in the world where, like the actual magic moment, someone happened to be recording.

The video in question is recorded by Swift, showing her process with Antonoff writing the 2017 album deep cut. They are initially not as confident about the bridge lyrics, but they quickly come to Swift, and are improved upon by the music producer.

You can almost see the wheels turning as the two musicians put together one of the best parts of the song. It offers a rare glimpse into the writing process of the Grammy winners, and a moment that many other musicians would recognize as incredibly rare. Antonoff explained:

That was one of the few moments where like, this crazy kinetic writing, getting the part, you know two people like reading each other’s minds like, she just happened to be recording.

The fact that fans have this video for “Getaway Car” specifically is so special. The song separates itself from the rest of the Reputation album, which Swift uses as a vehicle to talk about her drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian , as well as her budding relationship with former flame Joe Alwyn . “Getaway Car” instead acts as a metaphor for getting out of a relationship that didn’t feel right, offering a Bonnie and Clyde storyline. Its uniqueness makes it lyrically interesting and a fan favorite, with Swifties going absolutely nuts whenever Swift introduced it as a “surprise song” during the Eras Tour .

I think the video is also very popular because it shows how interconnected Swift and Antonoff are when they write. They seem to be on each other's wavelength, almost imitating each other’s speech patterns. They both try out different sounds and lyrics until something clicks, and when it does, it’s undoubtedly exciting, and you can tell how happy they are to find the right sound for “Getaway Car.” It also becomes abundantly clear why these two continue to work together, as many expect Antonoff to produce Swift's twelfth album and other future projects.

I hope we get even more behind-the-scenes writing videos, as it's been rumored that the pop princess is working on her next album. It has yet to be announced, but in the meantime, fans can revisit Swift’s Eras Tour film by streaming the movie now with a Disney+ subscription . For more information on other Jack Antonoff/ Taylor Swift ventures coming down the road, make sure you consult our feature on music and projects for Swifties to look forward to .