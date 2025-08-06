Savannah Chrisley, Angela Deem And More Share Loving Messages After Brooke Hogan Explains Why She Skipped Her Dad Hulk Hogan's Funeral
Not an easy time for anyone involved.
As the WWE enters into a new era over a massive deal signed with ESPN and Disney, many wrestling fans are still feeling torn up about the death of Hall-of-Famer Hulk Hogan in July 2025. The influential athlete’s passing earned plenty of tributes from fellow past and present WWE Superstars, with The Rock offering up a pretty awesome anecdote, and we had our own personal takes on the matter. Obviously daughter Brooke Hogan has also been tied up in her emotions, and opted not to attend her father’s funeral.
A private funeral service was held for Hulk Hogan on Tuesday, August 5, in the Florida church where he was baptized in 2023. Anyone who wasn’t on the guest list was sent away, according to ESPN, with church security and local Largo PD officers patrolling the area, with K-9 dogs involved.
Someone who presumably had an invite to the service was Brooke Hogan, though she was not part of the dozens who were in attendance. Instead, she joined her husband Steve Oleksy and their twin babies for what sounds like a cathartic trip to the beach. Taking to Instagram to explain her reasoning, Hogan started by saying:
Choosing to respect her father's disinterest in the traditional of funerals, Brooke Hogan instead made the day about her own private emotions and grief, choosing to spend that time with her immediate family as opposed to those she was allegedly estranged from at times.
Hogan continued, pointing out why her beach trip was her way of honoring him:
Hulk Hogan reportedly hadn't met or spent time with his two grandchildren after their births in January 2025. The 71-year-old faced several medical issues thoughout the early part of the year, leading to his initial deathbed rumors even as he was in the midst of getting a new wrestling promotion off the ground with Eric Bischoff.
Savannah Chrisley, Angela Deem And More Send Support
To be expected, Brooke Hogan's heartfelt message was met with tons of loving support and touching messages from her friends and followers. More than a little snark and negativity were also in the mix, but that's not our focus here.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Spead amidst the gratitude and adoration were comments from reality stars Angela Deem and Savannah Chrisley, as well as musicians Elle King and Damien Horne. Not to mention fellow WWE offspring Natalya Neidhart, daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.
- ANGELA DEEM: And you have all the right to baby. Sending you big MEEMAW HUGS. IS IT ME OR DOES THE TWINS LOOK LIKE NICK ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌 YOU ARE LOVED
- SAVANNAH CHRISLEY: Praying for you sweet girl ❤️
- NATTIE NEIDHART: ❤️❤️❤️
- BRE TIESI: And that is exactly what he would have wanted!!!! He was and IS Clearwater beach!! love you tiny
- ELLE KING: Love you Brooke. Beautiful ❤️
- DAMIEN HORNE: 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️
Coinciding with the funeral news, Brooke Hogan appeared on Bubba the Love Sponge's podcast this week and aired out some of her suspicions about her father's cause of death, including his lack of an autopsy. It's unclear if she'll attempt to take any further actions on that front, since he's set to be cremated.
