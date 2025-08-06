WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Reacts After Getting Hit With Adult Toy During Game

The WNBA season is moving right along amid the 2025 TV schedule. As the games progress, a somewhat bizarre trend has emerged, and it's seeming been morphing into regular occurrence as opposed to a one-time fluke. For what is now the third time, an adult toy was thrown onto a basketball court, and it made contact with someone who had previously spoken out about the issue, Sophie Cunningham. Now, Cunningham is providing a response following this latest situation.

A player for Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham was on the court during a game against the L.A. Sparks when the sex toy landed near the free-throw line. The specific item in question was what's commonly referred to as a "dildo." The moment was caught on the broadcast, and Cunningham's reaction can be seen in the X video below:

They just threw another green dildo at the Spark Vs Fever game for third time in 10 days, it almost hit Sophie Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/2OmIvB2ux4August 6, 2025

Fans vomiting on the court, or even prominent celebrities puking, always make headlines during NBA games. With that, it's no surprise a sex toy landing on a WNBA court has gone viral. Given how common this practice is becoming, though, it's hard not to wonder whether this is something the league will have to address in a more formal manner. This is the third time this has happened at a game in ten days, and it could be argued that this is indeed becoming a pattern.

As a teammate of Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham is likely used to the attention of fans. In fact, it seems she's feared her comments about the sex toys might've made her a target of another fan who felt like throwing one, as she posted her regret over even talking about it online. Check out what she shared to her Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram Stories Sophie Cunningham)

For those out of the loop, Sophie Cunningham spoke out after the second time a sex toy was thrown, perhaps to discourage people who think it's all a joke. While these types of items are often joked about and used for comedic purposes, Cunningham wanted to remind anyone thinking of throwing one that these objects are usually heavy and can hurt a player if they're struck the right way. In hindsight, it seems she regrets saying anything at all:

this did NOT age well. https://t.co/K1WGbOWEjJAugust 6, 2025

Cunningham may be taking the incident in stride, but other notable athletes from around the league are speaking out. Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams called the ongoing saga "super disrespectful" after it happened during one of their games, and a fan was identified and arrested for doing so (via Cleveland.com).

Time will tell if the sex toy phenomenon will fade, and the sports news cycle can go back to obsessing about Caitlin Clark hanging out with Taylor Swift or speculating about her linking up with WWE. Jokes aside, this may be one of the few times an Indiana Fever star has eclipsed their superstar teammate in obtaining headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

At this point, the WNBA is just a little over a month from the start of the playoffs, where it will likely have more eyes on the product despite pulling in big numbers during the regular season. Hopefully, by that time, fans will no longer be trying to make themselves a part of the product and disrupting the game in NSFW ways.

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever play again on Thursday, August 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET. We'll have to see if that game comes and goes without incident, or if we'll have yet another sex toy on the court in another game to talk about in the coming days.