Everyone's Talking About South Park's Take On President Trump, But I Want To Talk About One Other Hilarious And Harrowing Moment

South Park ranks up there relatively high when it comes to the 2025 TV shows that I happen to love the most. I didn’t always watch it, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve developed a profound respect for the series since somehow, despite so many shows getting cancelled , South Park continues its twenty-seven season-long reign – and most likely will continue beyond that.

But a part of me is beginning to think that South Park is seriously trying to get itself cancelled with some of its takes lately. I’m not going to go into the absolutely obvious because I’m sure everyone and their mother has seen it. Still, there’s one other take in the first episode of Season 27 that I really want to talk about – and it’s one I have personal opinions on. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

The Latest Season Of South Park Has Been Funny

So while there’s only been one episode of South Park Season 27 so far, I can already tell this is going to be a hilarious stint just from the first episode. I mean, we have to talk about the elephant in the room – addressing the current President of the United States in that matter sort of harkens back to the older days of South Park.

That’s right, I’m talking about the most outrageous South Park episodes ever. This is undoubtedly going to be an interesting season.

That’s really besides the point, though. I feel like this season is going to be funny for a myriad of reasons. The creators – Trey Parker and Matt Stone – not only took a break this past week , but really this past year. They didn’t even bother to release a season during the 2024 Presidential cycle because they saw what happened to the series during the 2016 and 2020 runs and decided not to participate in that nonsense again.

And honestly, good for them. I would be the same way. That kind of stuff always drives people bonkers. But now, they’ve been ruminating on this new material for a year, and I can only imagine what is going to happen in this upcoming season because it’s going to be hilarious and epic and everything else you can imagine under the sun.

However, there is one aspect of the first episode that I think they did a hilarious take on – and one that’s a little harrowing as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

But The Show's Take On How AI Has Become More Of A Chatbot Rather Than A Resource Is Frightening - And Hilarious

So the central premise of the episode is that Jesus is being placed back in schools, literally placed back inside school buildings. The actual figure of Christ is a character once more this season. Randy, confused about why Jesus is being left in schools, asks an AI assistance app on his phone – most likely referencing ChatGPT – if Jesus is supposed to be in schools.

Obviously, the Chatbot gives him the AI answer he was looking for, and then he goes on to say how thankful he is to have someone to talk to about this when his wife is literally right there in bed next to him.

I’m going to be honest, I burst out laughing watching this. As someone who has seen the constant rise in AI, I was not expecting South Park to portray how people view specific AI bots online so accurately.

It is almost like an epidemic. I have also been prone to sometimes randomly ask ChatGPT questions about things I have – like how to cook a certain steak to the right temperature, because I was too lazy to look up a recipe on the best cooking channels. Or, you know, read a recipe book.

But I’ve also heard of a lot of people who have moved towards ChatGPT and some of these other AI assistant tools, almost as therapists, talking about their problems to them, and seeing what they say. The bots are just a conglomeration of the entire internet. I’m sure they’re pulling actual resources from therapists or websites.

However, it’s a fact that these bots write and sound like some humans would, and sometimes, they sound like they make sense. So, of course, some people would get attached and feel as if they have “someone” to talk to when in reality, it’s making humans more separate than ever.

It was such a quick moment in the episode, when the entire new season has been focused on the president and woke culture. But Randy showed the rise in it perfectly.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Out Of Everyone That Could Get Attached, Randy Is Who I Most Likely See

There are a few other people I could see getting attached to a chatbot like ChatGPT in South Park, but Randy does stand out as the victor.

Cartman could, if we’re being truthful. Cartman has been a nice guy a few times in the past and has had his moments, but he also speaks to his Alexa pretty consistently. I could easily see him getting addicted to ChatGPT or something like that. Maybe even Butters because he’s so vulnerable. But Randy? Oh yeah, that hits.

He’s the kind of person who, even though he has a wife to speak to, is pretty alone and often doesn’t listen to others, and is quite stubborn. Of course, he would cater to a chatbot that will lean his way no matter what unless he programs it not to be. Which Randy won’t do, let’s be real here.

Heck, this is lasting as long with him as this whole Tegridy Farms nonsense has. We could see Randy falling for a chatbot.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

It Reminds Me Of The Movie Her In A Way - And I'm Curious About Where The Season Will Go From There

That one scene actually got me excited, because it reminded me of the movie Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film is literally about a man falling in love with a chatbot, and it feels like we’re getting eerily close to that becoming a reality.

But hey, if South Park wants to make a joke out of using Randy, I’m here for it. I think in order to deal with the constant changes of our environment and the world around us, laughter is the best medicine. And I, for one, am going to laugh my head off watching Randy and seeing how he interacts with these bots as the season progresses. I’m all here for it.

With a new episode of South Park coming out today, I’m eager to see what they have up their sleeve next, as long as I don’t have to see a tiny, ah…human appendage again. That was enough for one episode.