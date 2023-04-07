After The Resident's Cancellation, Matt Czuchry Has Already Landed A New Role

The Resident’s time on Fox has come to an end, as the network has cancelled its medical drama after six seasons and more than 100 episodes . The decision comes months after the Season 6 finale tied off some loose ends , and means that Matt Czuchry’s tenure as Dr. Conrad Hawkins is over. Apparently, however, the star isn’t staying away from the small screen for too long, as he has reportedly landed a new role.

Season 6 of The Resident wrapped back in January without any sign of whether or not it would return for Season 7. The finale fortunately didn’t end on a wild cliffhanger, and fans won’t be left needing closure on any huge, open-ended storylines. The show had managed to survive huge obstacles that included COVID and the departure of its original leading lady when Emily VanCamp decided to leave , only to get the axe now. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the cancellation comes after a 12% ratings drop from the fifth season to the sixth.

As well as the bad news about the end of The Resident, the outlet bears some good news for fans of Matt Czuchry, who was known for Gilmore Girls and The Good Wife before landing the leading role in the Fox medical drama. He’s reportedly joining the next season of American Horror Story, which wrapped its eleventh season back in December with a divisive finale .

Unfortunately, there is no official news at the time of writing about the theme for American Horror Story Season 12, or which of the many franchise familiar faces might (or might not) reappear. Actors like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Billie Lourd are just a few of those who have appeared in many seasons of AHS playing different characters thanks to the anthology format of the series; given that FX renewed the show through Season 13 back in early 2020, it’s possible that Season 12 would be only the beginning of Matt Czuchry’s time in the franchise.

We can only speculate at this point, given that little is known about Season 12 beyond that it will happen and The Resident alum will reportedly be part of it. Seasons of the hit show usually debut between mid-September and mid-October (with a couple of exceptions). If that’s the case for Season 12, then Matt Czuchry could be back on TV in the fall around the same time as he would have been in a normal season of The Resident.