After The Rookie: Feds Is Picked Up For A Full Season, Niecy Nash Has A Message For Fans

The world of The Rookie expanded this fall with the official debut of the solo spinoff. Although only four episodes of The Rookie: Feds have aired so far, the series just got some great news from ABC. The network has officially given The Rookie spinoff a full season order, and star Niecy Nash is celebrating.

According to TVLine, nine additional episodes of The Rookie: Feds have been ordered, bringing the first season to 22 total episodes, which is a rare number for a new show these days. The series stars Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, the FBI’s oldest rookie, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have it in her to catch the bad guys. Nash took to Instagram following the news, thanking all the fans that made it possible for the pick-up:

Thank you guys so much for rockin with #TheRookieFeds your support means everything to me 💋#MoodAllDay 😂

Niecy Nash is thankful in her message, and it was definitely news to celebrate for a show that is only four episodes in... if we don't count the head start that it received back in the spring, anyway! The spinoff began as a two-part backdoor pilot in the fourth season of The Rookie, and the odds seemed good right off the bat that the show would score a series order. Now, even though the two shows don't air on the same night, they've already managed to do crossovers.

In light of the good news, Niecy Nash almost seemed to be channeling her character from The Rookie: Feds. The video that she posted along with her caption was from ABC, and featured an excited Simon looking forward to more. What fan can't relate to these vibes?

With The Rookie: Feds part of ABC’s 2022 fall schedule, it’s been able to cross over with its parent series and gain the attention of more viewers than the average freshman show. Now that the season has received some extra episodes, it should be interesting to see if the schedule allows for more crossovers. The most recent one dealt with The Rookie’s longtime villain Rosalind, and it was a shocking pair of episodes, to say the least.

Meanwhile, the star of The Rookie: Feds was already pretty well-known before landing the role of Simone. Most notably, she played a very different kind of cop for Reno 9-1-1, and the new ABC series is showcasing her skills as a dramatic actress for those who may know her best for her comedy. If Feds is a success with Nash at the forefront, could this spinoff just be the first of many? (It worked for crime dramas over on NBC, after all!) For now, though ABC is likely only focused on the two current shows.

The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion previously opened up about a concern he had with The Rookie: Feds, admitting that he was afraid that a star from his series would wind up starring on the other one. Luckily, that wasn’t the case, and Feds has a whole new cast of characters who are already friendly with their LAPD buddies. Fans can likely expect more crossovers in the future, especially with the order for more episodes of Feds.

Fingers crossed that this full season order is only just the beginning of The Rookie: Feds’ long run on ABC, and it continues alongside The Rookie. But in the meantime, we’ll just have to keep watching! New episodes of The Rookie: Feds air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.