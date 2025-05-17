Nathan Fillion Sweetly Explained Why The Rookie Is ‘The Best Job’ He’s ‘Ever Had’

The Rookie has wrapped up its seventh season amid the 2025 TV schedule but, fear not, as the series will return for Season 8. It’s hard to believe ABC's police procedural has entertained fans for seven seasons now. Despite the twists and turns and heartache it puts viewers through, it remains a favorite for me and likely others as well. Lead actor Nathan Fillion relishes his time on the show, and he even just explained why it ranks as the "best" acting gig he's ever booked.

It's no secret that Fillion has a pretty extensive body of work, ranging from Firefly and Castle to Saving Private Ryan and Guardians of the Galaxy. He's even playing Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the upcoming Superman film. Even with his wide range of roles, his stint as Officer John Nolan has been his favorite for a number of reasons. Fillion spoke to People at Disney’s Upfronts and explained why he doesn't equate his job to The Rookie's fixed runtime:

First of all, I’m having a fantastic time. Second, when I think about The Rookie, I don’t think about it as a 42-minute program on television. I think about it in the hours I put in day after day, and the people I spend that time with. And that time for me is very meaningful. It’s a fantastic group. This is the best job I’ve ever had.

Atmospheres on TV or film sets can definitely vary, with some being more enjoyable and others being more intense. I love hearing that Fillion is still having a great time as his latest show prepares to enter its eighth season. The camaraderie amongst the cast also seems to be palpable, given the fun videos they share on TikTok and how they interact with each other during interviews and conventions. Off-camera chemistry like theirs is certainly a rarity, and it's heartwarming to know that Fillion is so grateful for the position he's in.

The actor's sentiment isn't so surprising, especially since he previously shared a heartfelt reaction to The Rookie’s Season 8 renewal. At that point, he reflected on his time on the series and sharing how rare it is to have a long-running show these days. The show is well over the 100-episode mark now, which is indeed an accomplishment. Of course, it's a bit early to start thinking about Episode 200. However, if the cast is having as much fun as they appear to be, I can't help but wonder if they're eager to keep working together to reach that aforementioned milestone.

As for story developments on The Rookie, without giving too much away, the Season 7 finale certainly left fans with some questions in regard to the eight season. That includes a few unknowns involving the future of Chenford, whose complicated relationship continues. Unfortunately, the show won’t be returning this fall, as it's once again being held for midseason in 2026. Despite that, I'm hopeful that it'll definitely be worth the wait.

Fellow fans, also join me in hoping that Nathan Fillion's tenure on the show continues to be harmonious and enjoyable. And, if you want to see the fruits of his and his collaborators' labor, stream all seven seasons of The Rookie now using a Hulu subscription.