ABC’s 2022 Fall Schedule Reveals New Jeopardy Spinoff, The Conners’ New Time And A Surprise For The Rookie Spinoff

As most of the network TV schedule is in the throes of airing all the big season finales (and series finales, for those who weren’t lucky enough to avoid the cancellation bloodbath ), the same networks are figuring out their fall lineups so that viewers can already begin anticipating when returning fan-favorites and exciting new projects will premiere. With Disney taking charge of the network upfronts on May 17, it makes proper sense that ABC unveiled how its Fall 2022 schedule will shake out, and it includes updates for The Rookie spinoff with Niecy Nash , The Conners Season 5, Big Sky Season 3, and more, not to mention an ongoing Jeopardy! spinoff!

Let’s take a look at what ABC viewers can expect to see when the Fall TV season arrives, starting with the first three days of the work week.

Monday

Bachelor In Paradise - 8 p.m.

The Good Doctor - 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Bachelor In Paradise - 8 p.m.

The Rookie: Feds - 10 p.m. (New Show)

Wednesday

The Conners - 8 p.m. (New Time)

The Goldbergs - 8:30 p.m.

Abbott Elementary - 9 p.m. (New Night)

Home Economics - 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky - 10 p.m. (New Night)

While there was initially some fan worries in Bachelor Nation over whether or not Bachelor in Paradise would be returning for Season 8, the fun in the sun will indeed once again take over both Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC. As well, ABC also confirmed that the next season of The Bachelor will be part of the midseason schedule when 2023 kicks off. (As will American Idol, for those wondering why it isn't part of the Monday-night festivities.)

Tuesday nights will feature the oddball coupling of Bachelor in Paradise leading into the spinoff The Rookie: Feds, which surprisingly isn't being paired with Nathan Fillion's flagship series on Sunday nights. Considering how CBS' FBI universe and NBC's Chicago dramas and Law & Order franchise each have focused nights, not to mention ABC's own Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy sharing a Thursday-night universe, I fully expected the network to find a way to pair the two Rookie series, but no.

Wednesday nights mark more big changes, with The Conners taking over the primetime anchor spot with Season 5, as The Goldbergs Season 10 will take over the spot formerly held by The Wonder Years. (No sign of what's to come on that front in the aftermath of Fred Savage's firing .) Then the breakout hit Abbott Elementary will take over the Conners' former spot for its second season , leading into an unchanged Home Economics, with the twisty drama Big Sky taking over the post-comedy time slot.

And now for the rest of the week!

Thursday

Station 19 - 8 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy - 9 p.m.

Alaska - 10 p.m. (New Show)

Friday

Shark Tank - 8 p.m.

20/20 - 9 p.m.

Sunday

America's Funniest Home Videos - 7 p.m.

Celebrity Jeopardy! - 8 p.m. (New Show)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune - 9 p.m.

The Rookie - 10 p.m.

There are fewer highlights to focus on going forward into ABC's fall schedule, with Thursday nights boasting the expected pairing of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, thankfully both premiering at the same time once again. Taking over Big Sky's former time slot is Alaska, the new journalism-focused drama starring Hilary Swank, as created by Spotlight's Tom McCarthy.

Fridays and Saturdays are the same as they always were, with college football taking over the early weekend. Then on Sunday nights, trivia fans can get pumped about the debut of Celebrity Jeopardy! the series, which will be paired up with the already popular Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, presumably before Celebrity Family Feud comes back around for its new season. At this moment, however, ABC has not answered what will likely be the biggest question on anyone's minds: who's going to host it? I'm hoping they find a way to tie into SNL with Kenan Thompson or Will Ferrell, as opposed to just going with either Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings.