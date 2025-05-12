The Sweet Way Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Helps Contestants Who Are Feeling ‘Nervous’ On Set

Wheel of Fortune continues to air on the 2025 TV schedule after more than 40 decades, making it inarguably one of the best games shows of all time. The fact that it’s so iconic can’t possibly help contestants who are nervous about having such a large audience pass judgment on their puzzle-solving abilities, and Vanna White said there’s one thing she does every day to try to alleviate some of the players’ anxiety.

Vanna White’s been with the show nearly as long as it’s been on the air — she celebrated her 40th anniversary in 2022 — so even with the recent hosting change-up that saw Ryan Seacrest take over for Pat Sajak, I’m sure there’s not much that could shake her at this point. But the same can’t be said for the contestants, and she explained why a show that’s so familiar to so many people can still be so nerve-wracking. She told Collider:

People aren’t familiar with TV and all the cameras we have. There are 200 people in the audience and they don't want to make a fool of themselves on TV. And it's hard! When you’re standing at home in your living room, it’s always your turn. When you're there, the puzzle board is like 20 feet away, and, ‘Oh my gosh — where am I?’ They do quite well considering the circumstances.

The stakes are certainly higher when you’re standing in front of the big wheel than when you’re shouting phrases at your television screen. It’s not just the studio audience who will be see any potentially viral Wheel of Fortune moments. If you do happen to make an impressively bad guess, you’ve got to go home and wait for America to witness your faux pas when the episode airs.

Vanna White said she likes to pass on the wisdom she thinks is most helpful to contestants after all these years, and she makes it part of her daily routine. She said:

When I first get to work in the morning, I go in and say hello to them when they're all getting in. I say, ‘Buy vowels, don't be nervous, and pretend like you're in your living room.’ I give them a little pep talk before they go on.

I bet it means the world for any nervous players to get advice from the iconic letter-turner, and if nothing else, they can at least get over being star-struck by her before taping begins. I love that “buy vowels” is the first advice Vanna White gives. I understand not wanting to spend the money, but it’s worth it to not risk a Bankrupt and get closer to solving the puzzle at the same time.

As for pretending to be in your living room, that’s probably easier said than done, but either way, most of Wheel of Fortune’s contestants seem to have a blast on the show, so she, Pat Sajak and now Ryan Seacrest must be doing something right.

