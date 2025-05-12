The Sweet Way Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Helps Contestants Who Are Feeling ‘Nervous’ On Set
The big wheel can cause big stress.
Wheel of Fortune continues to air on the 2025 TV schedule after more than 40 decades, making it inarguably one of the best games shows of all time. The fact that it’s so iconic can’t possibly help contestants who are nervous about having such a large audience pass judgment on their puzzle-solving abilities, and Vanna White said there’s one thing she does every day to try to alleviate some of the players’ anxiety.
Vanna White’s been with the show nearly as long as it’s been on the air — she celebrated her 40th anniversary in 2022 — so even with the recent hosting change-up that saw Ryan Seacrest take over for Pat Sajak, I’m sure there’s not much that could shake her at this point. But the same can’t be said for the contestants, and she explained why a show that’s so familiar to so many people can still be so nerve-wracking. She told Collider:
The stakes are certainly higher when you’re standing in front of the big wheel than when you’re shouting phrases at your television screen. It’s not just the studio audience who will be see any potentially viral Wheel of Fortune moments. If you do happen to make an impressively bad guess, you’ve got to go home and wait for America to witness your faux pas when the episode airs.
Vanna White said she likes to pass on the wisdom she thinks is most helpful to contestants after all these years, and she makes it part of her daily routine. She said:
I bet it means the world for any nervous players to get advice from the iconic letter-turner, and if nothing else, they can at least get over being star-struck by her before taping begins. I love that “buy vowels” is the first advice Vanna White gives. I understand not wanting to spend the money, but it’s worth it to not risk a Bankrupt and get closer to solving the puzzle at the same time.
As for pretending to be in your living room, that’s probably easier said than done, but either way, most of Wheel of Fortune’s contestants seem to have a blast on the show, so she, Pat Sajak and now Ryan Seacrest must be doing something right.
Check your local listings to see when Wheel of Fortune plays in your area.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.