Jeopardy And Wheel Of Fortune Just Fixed A Recurring Problem For Fans, And I Couldn't Be More Thrilled

It can be easy to take the ubiquity of game shows for granted, given how many different series air in any given day, from classic reruns to daily syndicated eps to high-dollar primetime fare. There was a time when I might have felt such a way about Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, but that ended once I fell prey to local sports and weather reports regularly preempting pre-primetime programming fronted by Ken Jennings and Vanna White. Thankfully, I won’t be worrying about that again for a while.

At long last, that’s all changing, as Sony Pictures TV has finally announced the big update audiences have been waiting for his finally here: both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have locked in next-day streaming deals for daily episodes! Plus, it’s not just with one, but two different streaming platforms! And while it may have previously seemed like fans would be waiting until the new year to see it happen, it’ll happen well before the end of the 2025 TV schedule.

Jeopardy! And Wheel Of Fortune Are Heading To Peacock And Hulu This Fall

On-the-go trivia and word puzzles aren’t just concepts for dreamers anymore, people. Sony Pictures TV confirmed that both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will have episodes ready to steram the next day for fans with Peacock subscriptions and those with Hulu subscriptions. (If only Hulu could land repeats of the Pop Culture iteration, it could be a one-stop shop.)

Exact dates for when both shows will arrive on the streaming services have yet to be revealed. But we do know that both shows' next series premieres will be the first eps to enjoy the next-day format.

To be sure, both Hulu and Peacock will also feature additional installments from both shows' libraries of past episodes, though it's not yet clear how many will be avaialble, nor if they'll be specific to the most recent season.

This Steraming Deal Will Finally Fix All The Preemption Issues I Have To Deal With

I've personally been waiting for Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune's streaming deals due to a seemingly pronounced increase in instances where other programming preempts airings of those game shows. I live outside of Fort Worth, Texas, where if someone even whispers the word "thunderstorm" too loud, all regularly scheduled programming gets jettisoned to the side.

That's somewhat hyperbolic, but not entirely, as I'd wager between 10-20 episodes of Jeopardy! alone were either completely or partially replaced by heightened weather warnings, and I can count on one hand how many times it was actually raining outside my house when these all went down. (Obviously the Dallas/Fort Worth area amounts to more than just my immediate vicinity, but still.) And that's not counting the constant chyron scrolls and game-interrupting notification beeps.

The same thing happens here anytime a Dallas sports team is playing a high-profile game, though I guess I should be thankful that the game shows here air on CBS and not ABC, where Dallas Mavericks playoff games can make it impossible to stay current with primetime dramas. If only everything was available to stream next-day.

For the rest of the summer's new episodes (which are coming to a close very soon), fans will still only be able to watch via live airings. But once September gets here, it'll all look a little different.

To be sure, this obviously isn’t the first time that the Jeopardy! or Wheel of Fortune franchises in general have landed streaming deals. Both ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity WoF are available to stream on Hulu the day after their linear airings, as is each season of Jeopardy! Masters. Netflix had the rights to stream specific blocks of episodes from years past, such as Teachers Tournaments and others. Plus, executive producer Michael Davies helped set up the first streaming-exclusive version of the quiz show with the Colin Jost-hosted Pop Culture Jeopardy!

So the digital footprints have definitely been set for both of the shows, and one can only hope that adding on additional viewers with next-day streaming could help spark orders for even more game show spinoffs. Hopefully that’s not just a pip_ dr_am.