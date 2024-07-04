Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Holding Back After The Game Show Released a First Look At Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White

Anytime a great game show host steps down from their role, it’s always hard to enter a new era, especially when the program is considered one of the best game shows . We saw that when Alex Trebek retired from Jeopardy, and now we’re witnessing it again after Pat Sajak said so long to Wheel of Fortune, and Ryan Seacrest prepares to say hello. Of course, there are growing pains as we move through this transition, and as the American Idol host prepares to join Vanna White, fans are not holding back their thoughts about this new age of Wheel.

While fans haven’t been holding back their thoughts since the announcement that Seacrest would be taking over for Sajak came out, things really amped up when this promotion was released:

Down in the comments of this post, viewers sure did not shy away from sharing their transparent feelings about Wheel of Fortune returning to the 2024 TV schedule with a new host. So, let’s go over some of the reactions regarding this new chapter the classic game show is just starting.

Some Fans Didn’t Hold Back Their Critical Thoughts About Ryan Seacrest

Of course, there are people who are feeling apprehensive about Ryan Seacrest taking over the show. While the fun promo showed him and Vanna White having a blast during this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune, some people weren’t convinced by it, and they commented things like:

You need someone who will be long term. Ryan has bounced around multiple shows. -gary__mather

No thanks -cindylclark99

So done lol -stefanie_joyy

Never like Seacrest. After forty years I’m going to no longer be a wheel watcher. Maggie, Blossom anybody but seacrest. Nope not going to watch -miamichiliman

It still won't be the same without Pat but let's see how Ryan does -humski4

I get it, change is hard. Plus, with rumors swirling around that there might be trouble between Seacrest and White already, I can understand why fans are nervous. However, other reports suggest that things between the new co-hosts are going swimmingly and the promo looked fun to me, so it makes perfect sense that there are also a lot of very excited fans.

Other Fans Couldn’t Contain Their Enthusiasm About Ryan Seacrest

Many fans aren’t holding back on their excited thoughts either. Some are even admitting that they might have made assumptions about this new era of Wheel of Fortune too soon, for example, @twiggney wrote:

I have been so anti Ryan since I heard he was the new host and thought I'd never watch my favorite show again, but instant 180. I'm excited to see him do it, I think they did a great job casting him. I was too quick to be negative

Other fans of Wheel of Fortune can’t wait to see Ryan Seacrest take the wheel, and I’m with them. As many comments pointed out, there’s a real love for Seacrest already since many have watched him host things like American Idol and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years and years:

Grew up watching WOF, watch it with my kids, and now excited to see it live on even longer with Ryan!! So fun! -j9crum

I love Ryan!!! He is going to do a fantastic job. 👏👏❤️ -jeff_lee_ranson

I’m so ready for the new Wheel of Fortune season to come. I’m feeling hyped. I can’t wait. We will all miss Pat Sajak. 🙌❤️🔥 -ly_richierrich972015

Gonna miss Pat, but I'm ready for Ryan! 😊 -lisainspires

All around, there are a lot of feelings surrounding Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White’s upcoming tenure on Wheel of Fortune. Pat Sajak’s final episode drew in massive numbers , and he hosted the show for over 40 years, there’s a lot of love for him and change is hard.

However, as many fans pointed out, it’s time to give Ryan Secrest a chance and get excited for new episodes of Wheel of Fortune, which will start airing on weekdays in September.