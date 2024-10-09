Ahead Of It's Always Sunny Crossover, Abbot Elementary Bosses Just Eased One Concern I Had About The TV Mashup
This is such a relief!
Abbott Elementary Season 4 is set to debut amid the 2024 TV schedule, and I’m pumped! What really has me excited is the previously teased crossover, which has been confirmed to feature the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Fans likely have a lot of questions regarding what will go down when the characters of the respective comedies cross paths. The EPs are (unsurprisingly) remaining cagey when it comes to specific story details. However, the Abbott bosses did just share some information that eased one concern I had about the TV event.
This certainly won’t mark the first time that two popular shows have cross-pollinated, as there are plenty of instances of that across the history of the boob tube. However, I’d argue that the majority of the most excellent TV crossovers encompass entire episodes and aren’t just relegated to cameos or brief moments in a cold open or end tag. That’s what I’ve been worried about when it comes to “It’s Always Sunny At Abbott Elementary.” (OK, that’s not the official name, but that’s what I’m calling it.
Fans should breathe a sigh of relief after what Abbott EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern had to say to Variety. Both confirmed that all members of “The Gang” from Sunny are going to factor into the episode (which will be Season 4’s ninth installment) in a major way. Schumacker emphasized that with a relatively direct statement. He even teased that one fan-favorite IASIP character is going to play a particularly large role in the story:
Now, I’m very intrigued as to how Charlie Day’s Charlie Kelly impacts this likely comedic tale. Kelly is notably illiterate, which is a character quirk that could be utilized to great effect on a school-centric sitcom. Despite my questions on that front, I’m just pleased that Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito are all in the mix. It also sounds like the writers of both shows have worked closely to maintain creative continuity. Patrick Schumacher even promised that those who unfamiliar with Sunny’s vibe, won’t feel confused:
Even before Rob McElhenney confirmed this mashup on social media, a number of fans predicted that It’s Always Sunny was part of the crossover. Now, a number of devotees have taken to social media to share all the “Sunny” comments. I’m still not quite sure what we can expect from this meeting of comedic TV titans. However, I’m certainly now comforted by the fact that the characters of both programs will be able to share the screen quite a bit.
Abbott Elementary returns to ABC tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, while production on Season 17 of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to kick off soon. Episodes of both shows can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.