Fans Already Have All The A+ It’s Always Sunny Comments After Finding Out The Show Will Be Crossing Over With Abbott Elementary In Season 4
The Nightman Cometh to Abbott Elementary?
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 may not be coming in time for the 2024 TV schedule, but apparently we don’t have to wait until next year to get the gang back together. The longtime FXX comedy is crossing over with another one of the best sitcoms of all time in Abbott Elementary during its fourth season, and fans get an A+ for their reactions, which make several hilarious references to one of the most enjoyably cringe shows on TV..
Ever since Quinta Brunson teased an “interesting crossover” for Season 4 during ComicCon this summer, fans have hoped that the two Philadelphia-based series would find a way to team up (despite having drastically different brands of comedy). The Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover with Abbott Elementary was seemingly confirmed by Rob McElhenney on social media this week, leading to some truly excellent responses from the fans. One person wondered (hopefully in song):
Now that I’ve got that inappropriate song in my head, I’m really curious about how the two shows are going to mesh, with the Always Sunny gang being so wildly irreverent. I shudder to think of how Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara would react to literally any of the situations Dennis, Charlie, Mac, Sweet Dee and Frank get themselves into. I’m just hoping the gang doesn’t ruin the lives of any of our favorite Philadelphia educators when they head over to ABC. Some other great fan responses include:
- Is Danny DeVito wearing some sort of dress crocs? – gooooooooo0se
- Charlie learns to read – CoachScott619
- Dennis isn’t here, no way he’s allowed near a school – imbenbeal
That last comment received the clever response that “He teaches AP Bio at a different school” in reference to Glenn Howerton’s former NBC sitcom.
There are plenty of questions regarding the crossover that remain unanswered, including when in Abbott Elementary’s fourth season it will happen and if Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson will be involved in the crossover, as they weren’t in the photos posted by Rob McElhenney.
We’re also wondering if the Abbott cast will return the favor when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s 17th season starts filming. (I can totally see Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti in that world, and it would be hilarious to see them involved in some NSFW antics outside of the elementary school.)
The Welcome to Wrexham star posted another photo with Quinta Brunson on Instagram, and the FXX comedy’s account had its own perfect response, writing:
Still more comments included:
- Fight milk is coming to school cafeterias in Philly!! – coffin_couture
- Shadynasty? – tansnout
- Is Charlie going back to school so he can finally learn to write?? – coralkinder
I can’t wait for all of these questions to be answered when Abbott Elementary returns to ABC at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 9. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
