Abbott Elementary Is Taking A Field Trip To A 'Live Event' In Season 5 That Will Make 'Sports Fans' Happy, And I Have An Obvious Theory About It

Every year, we can typically expect a fun field trip during Abbott Elementary’s season. The Season 4 finale, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule last spring, took us to the Please Touch Museum, and in the years before, they went to the Franklin Institute. During Season 5, they’ll film at a live event that sports fans will love, and while Quinta Brunson didn’t divulge any other info, I have an obvious guess about where they’re going.

Quinta Brunson Revealed Abbott Elementary Will Film At A Live Event Sports Fans Will Appreciate

To get the hype going for Season 5 of Abbott Elementary, the cast attended San Diego Comic-Con to chat about what’s to come. During their panel, which CinemaBlend attended, the show's creator and star, Quinta Brunson, teased that the cast and crew will be going to a big live event sometime soon, saying:

You can expect us to be filming at a live event. You can do with that information what you will, because I can’t give you more information. But I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy, sports fans in general.

Well, that’s certainly exciting, and you know what, I will do with that information what I will, because I already have a guess that I think is spot on.

I Think Abbott Elementary Is Going To An Eagles Game

Last year at Abbott Elementary’s Comic-Con panel, a crossover was announced. At the time, we didn’t know which show they’d collaborate with, but we were right in hypothesizing that it might crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia . That was our best guess and the most obvious one, and we were right. So, when it comes to guessing about Brunson’s announcement this year, I’m going to stick with my gut and the obvious once again.

So, I'm theorizing that the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary are going to take a trip to a Philadelphia Eagles game.

It feels so obvious that I’ll be shocked if I’m not right. The show has a history with the team that dates back to the beginning, when the school got rugs with the Eagles logo on them. Then, during the Season 3 premiere, the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his teammates Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham showed up.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Comes to Abbott's Career Day - Abbott Elementary - YouTube Watch On

So, this show has a history with this team, and Quinta Brunson is a massive fan of them. Plus, and this is important, the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Therefore, a collaboration with the team and filming at a game would likely make a ton of sports fans happy, since this Philly team is quite literally at the top right now.

Obviously, it could be another Philly sporting event, like a Flyers or Sixers game. I mean, the Flyers' iconic mascot, Gritty, did show up in the Season 2 premiere.

However, I feel pretty confident that Abbott Elementary is going to take a field trip to see the Eagles play. But that’s just a theory, and we’ll get to find out if I’m right or wrong when Season 5 premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET.