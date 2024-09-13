32 Excellent TV Crossovers

There are few novelties within the media landscape that can be more enjoyable than good crossovers. For years now, creatives have found intriguing ways to cross-pollinate properties. Said events are especially common when it comes to TV shows, and viewers have certainly been treated to some entertaining productions involving multiple series mixing it up. On that note, we’re going to talk about 32 particularly excellent small-screen mashups.

Batman/The Green Hornet

The 1960s series Batman and The Green Hornet linked up in a few small ways during their runs, but their most prominent crossover occurred during a two-part episode of the former show. “A Piece of the Action” and “Batman’s Satisfaction” saw Gotham’s protectors forge an uneasy alliance with the Hornet and Kato, and the result was a truly action-packed hour of pulpy goodness.

Full House/Family Matters

Remember the time Family Matters’ Steve Urkel appeared on Full House? In Season 4’s “Stephanie Gets Framed,” the Urk Man traveled from Chicago to San Francisco for a science fair and ended up giving Stephanie Tanner advice regarding her new glasses. The result was a relatively sweet installment, which built a solid bridge between two of ABC’s best TGIF comedies .

The Jetsons/The Flintstones

The respective casts of Hanna-Barbera’s prehistoric and futuristic animated sitcoms finally came together in the 1987 TV movie The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. During the special, the two groups walked a mile in each other’s shoes via time travel, and the result was a fun piece of work that could make you yell Yabba Dabba Doo!

The Beverly Hillbillies/Petticoat Junction/Green Acres

It’s no secret that CBS’ The Beverly Hillbillies, Petticoat Junction and Green Acres are all set within the same fictional universe. All three shows crossed over multiple times, but the sweetest example was arguably the Hillbillies Season 7 episode “The Thanksgiving Spirit,” in which the casts of the three comedies warmly shared a meal together.

St. Elsewhere/Cheers

Both Cheers and St. Elsewhere are set in Boston, so it was only fitting that a connection was built between the two NBC shows. The crossover occurred during Season 3 of the medical drama, when several doctors visited the titular pub from one of the best sitcoms of all time . Come for the intrigue of the mashup, and stay for Rhea Perlman’s Carla Tortelli chewing out a group of medical professionals.

Diff’rent Strokes/Hello, Larry

Honestly, Hello, Larry wasn’t all that interesting on its own, but its three two-part crossovers with fellow NBC sitcom Diff’rent Strokes were solid. The final meetup between the two casts, “Thanksgiving Crossover,” was particularly enjoyable and highlighted character dynamics in fun ways.

Boy Meets World/Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Fan-favorite Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart briefly appeared as her eponymous character during the closing tag for the Boy Meets World Season 5 episode, “The Witches of Pennbrook.” Her appearance may not be considered canon now, but it was certainly cool to see at the time.

Scooby-Doo/Josie And The Pussycats

Throughout the two-season run of The New Scooby-Doo Movies, Mystery Inc. ran into a number of notable people – both real and fictional. It was only fitting that the sleuths met up with their fellow Hanna-Barbera-birthed peers from Josie and the Pussycats. The two gangs teamed up to solve a mystery in “The Haunted Showboat,” resulting in a fun romp.

NCIS/NCIS: Los Angeles/NCIS: Hawai’i

In early 2023, NCIS ’ first triple crossover debuted, bringing together characters from the mothership show as well as the Los Angeles and Hawai’i spinoffs. The shows’ respective teams joined forces to investigate the apparent suicide of a retired military official. It can be said that this Avengers-style event was well worth the wait.

Happy Days/Laverne & Shirley

Within the fictional TV universe co-created by producer Garry Marshall, Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley cross-pollinated multiple times. One of the most notable instances of that was with the two-part crossover “Shotgun Wedding,” in which Shirley and Laverne became engaged to Richie Cunningham and the Fonz to save them from arranged marriages.

The Mask: Animated Series/Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask: Animated Series were adapted from Jim Carrey movies, so it was only right that they both crossover. The two-part event – which was spread across both shows – was a truly wild romp that involved brain-switching shenanigans, a trip to space and more.

Friends/Mad About You

Amid all the truly strong and ridiculous Friends episodes , is the memorable two-parter, “The One with Two Parts.” The installments see Joey Tribbiani falling for Phoebe Buffay’s twin sister, Ursula, from Mad About You. The fun episodes also featured cheeky cameos from Helen Hunt and Leila Kenzle, who appeared as their MAU characters.

The Golden Girls/Empty Nest/Nurses

Three-show crossovers can be tricky, but NBC pulled off a fun one in 1991 with The Golden Girls, Empty Nest and Nurses. “Hurricane Saturday” saw the characters of the Florida-based sitcoms weathering a massive storm and humorously crossing paths as they did so.

The King Of Queens/Everybody Loves Raymond

Due to a retroactive bridge being retroactively built between them, Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens crossed over multiple times throughout their runs. One of the best of those, however, is the first crossover, which occurred in the Queens Season 1 episode “Road Rayge.” It’s a funny episode that sees Doug Hefferman and Ray Barone striking up a friendship after meeting at the DMV.

Power Rangers In Space/Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

Power in Space’s “Shell Shocked” marked the realization of a Saturday morning dream, as it saw the rangers team up with the heroes in a half shell. These iterations of the amphibious martial arts masters hailed from Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (a show that shouldn’t have been canceled after one season ). The Turtles were mind-controlled by the Rangers’ nemesis, Astronema, who uses them to take over the power team’s Megaship.

The Office (U.S.)/The Office (U.K.)

Both iterations of The Office collided when Ricky Gervais’ David Brent popped up on a Season 7 episode of the U.S. series. During that installment, he and his American counterpart, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), ran into each other. I don’t know what’s funnier: the two abrasive bosses getting along so well or Michael awkwardly telling David that Dunder Mifflin wasn’t hiring.

Supergirl/The Flash

The Arrowverse showcased a number of great team-ups over the years, but the first was a fun crossover between The Flash and Supergirl , in which the titular hero of the former show found himself in Kara Danvers’ universe. As fun as the Supes Season 1 episode is, what’s even more amazing is that this event happened before the Melissa Benoist-led show moved from CBS to The CW to join its slate of DCTV fare.

Sister, Sister/Smart Guy

Fellow shows on The WB, fan-favorite Sister, Sister and Smart Guy seemed like the right fit for a crossover, with the former sitcom hosting it. The episode saw 10-year-old prodigy T.J. Henderson being recruited to tutor twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell for their SATs. T.J. ultimately employed some unconventional – but effective – methods to get the job done.

The Fairly Oddparents/Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Few cartoon crossovers can match the greatness of the three-hour-long crossovers between Nickelodeon’s The Fairly Oddparents and Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Known as The Jimmy/Timmy Power Hour, the episodes saw Neutron and Timmy Turner coming into interdimensional conflict on multiple occasions. Even today, seeing characters from two of the best Nick shows of the 2000s is downright delightful.

New Girl/Brooklyn Nine-Nine

I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted that a crossover between New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine would happen, but that’s exactly what fans were treated to in 2016. This was a two-part event spread across both comedies, and it was certainly fun to see Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta, Zooey Deschanel’s Jessica Day and more mix it up.

Luke Cage/Iron Fist

After much demand from the fans, Netflix’s Luke Cage featured a true superhero tag team between the show’s eponymous character and Danny Rand of Iron Fist. While reception to the latter show and its protagonist had been relatively underwhelming, fans loved what was done with Rand on Cage. All in all, it was a team-up worthy of the Heroes for Hire legacy.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air/In The House

One crossover that I’d argue is rarely talked about is the one that took place between The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and In The House. ITH’s “Dog Catchers” saw Alfonso Riberio guest star as Carlton Banks and Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks. The story involved Carlton (inadvertently) alerting Marion Hill (LL Cool J) to the fact that friend Tiffany Warren’s (Maia Campbell) new boyfriend was two-timing her with Ashley.

The Simpsons/Futurama

“Simpsorama,” a Season 26 episode of The Simpsons, finally brought Springfield’s famous family into contact with the cast of Futurama. The Planet Express crew made their way to the present to prevent Homer and co. from causing a dire situation in the future. The crossover not only employed the kind of gags specific to both Matt Groening-produced shows but preserved the heart as well.

Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder

Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope and Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating finally met each other when Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossed over. The 2018 multi-episode arc saw the crisis manager and defense attorney join forces to collaborate on a class action case. Both actresses brought their A-game for what proved to be a truly emotional story, with some poignant social commentary.

Supernatural/Scooby-Doo

I’m not sure many people envisioned Supernatural bringing in the Scooby-Doo characters upon the announcement of a crossover in 2017. However, the episode, “Scoobynatural,” ultimately received high praise from critics and fans alike. Seriously, the sight of Sam and Dean Winchester aiding Mystery Inc. in a case (set against the backdrop of one of the animated franchise’s classic episodes) was so much fun.

The X-Files/Cops

Have you ever wanted to know what it would be like if The X-Files’ Mulder and Scully’s off-kilter adventures were ever presented in a format similar to Cops’? Well, look no further than the Season 7 episode “X-Cops,” as it put the two in such a situation. The idea may have sounded wild at the time, but it proved to be highly entertaining TV.

Archer/Bob’s Burgers

It’s rare that a crossover gets wilder than the one between Bob’s Burgers and Archer, which occurred in the later show. "Fugue and Riffs" featured an amnesiac Sterling Archer waking up to discover that he’s the head of the Belcher family from Bob’s. That episode was certainly fun, especially considering that H. Jon Benjamin voiced both Archer and Bob regularly anyways.

That’s So Raven/The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody/Hannah Montana

Disney Channel gifted children of the 2000s with a real treat when the three-way TV event That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. It brought together the casts of the hit shows That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana for a madcap meetup that’s still beloved today.

Doctor Who/Torchwood/The Sarah Jane Adventures

Series 4 of Doctor Who ended on a high note with a two-part finale that brought the eponymous Time Lord and his allies together with characters from two spinoff series, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. Not only did the Who writers manage to provide plenty of crossover craziness, but they also wrapped up a number of pivotal story arcs in the process.

Generator Rex/Ben 10

It’s not often that two awesome do-gooders link up on the small screen, and Ben 10/Generator Rex: Heroes United offered a shining example of that. While it was great to see the two eponymous characters ultimately team up, it was also cool to see them come to blows upon first making contact.

Bones/Sleepy Hollow

The notion of the cast of Sleepy Hollow and Bones coming together for a two-part story sounds weird on paper, and that’s because it is. Nevertheless, it was intriguing to watch Special Agents Seeley Booth and Temperance “Bones” Brennan team up with FBI Agent Abbie Mills and Ichabod Crane to investigate a decades-old corpse on Halloween.

Arrow/The Flash/Supergirl/Batwoman/Legends Of Tomorrow

The producers behind “Crisis on Infinite Earths” did the impossible by uniting the casts of not two, three or four Arrowverse shows but all five series that were on the air at that time. What was even more impressive was that in addition to Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batgirl being involved, Black Lightning’s eponymous hero was also in the mix. You’d be hard-pressed to find a small-screen crossover as massive as this one was.