Alan Ritchson Took A Break From Filming Season 5 Of Reacher To Hilariously Remind Us He Can Sing

Alan Ritchson is in the midst of filming Season 5 of Reacher, which can certainly take a toll on him. So much so that he’s been making sure to share “proof of life” videos so people know that he is, in fact, still alive as his titular character is put through the wringer once again. Now, along with the proof of life videos, the actor has found another way to keep fans occupied while we wait for more Reacher. It required him to take a break from the show, though, so he could film a hilarious music video and remind us all that he can, in fact, sing.

Seriously, Ritchson decided to take a step back from filming Season 5 of Reacher so he could do maybe the most un-Jack-Reacher-like thing possible: film a comedy music video. He is featured on the song “Banger After Banger” by Canadian singer-songwriter SonReal, and it is truly glorious. Take a look:

SonReal - Banger After Banger feat. Alan Ritchson (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

OK, the hair and clothes are one thing, because Ritchson is absolutely unrecognizable in the music video, and I love it. But I also love how one of his lyrics was literally "Had to take a break from Season 5 of Reacher," and it flowed so effortlessly. If this is what he's doing in his downtime, I desperately need more of it. I'm also obsessed with the fact that it looks like they just went to random locations in the city to film this. I would have given everything to be a bystander, even if I had no clue what was going on.

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This video is also a reminder that Alan Ritchson is a good singer (not that I've ever forgotten that).

Considering how often Ritchson’s brief time on American Idol is brought up, it’s hard to forget that he can actually sing. However, this certainly serves as a hilarious reminder that he does have pipes. Honestly, I wish he would do more singing because he definitely still has what it takes.

Before making it big in acting, Ritchson auditioned for American Idol during Season 3 of the singing competition back in 2004 at just 20 years old. After winning over Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, Ritchson made it to the group rounds in Hollywood before ultimately getting cut. Like everything on the Internet, nothing can stay hidden for long, and every few months, people discover Ritchson was on American Idol. Obviously, since then, the Reacher star has made some interesting career moves, but his time on Idol (hilariously) persists.

Meanwhile, when Ritchson isn’t getting back to his singing roots, he’s staying busy with Reacher. Not only is production continuing on Season 5, but Reacher has already been renewed for Season 6. News came not long after the fourth season ended, and Ritchson celebrated with shameless shirtless promo. As of now, a premiere date for the fifth season has not been announced.

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So, now, while we wait for Reacher Season 5, fans can bask in Ritchson’s brief return to singing with his feature and music video, which is pretty great. And if you watch it while imagining Jack Reacher doing anything like this, it makes it even more hilarious. However, if you want to see Ritchson as Reacher, you can stream the first four seasons of Reacher with an Amazon Prime subscription.