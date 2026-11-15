How To Watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 Online And Stream Reality Show For Free

How To Watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026

Overview Premiere: Monday, November 16

Monday, November 16 New Episodes: Every night at approx 9pm GMT

Every night at approx 9pm GMT Free Stream: ITVX (UK)

ITVX (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

With the nights drawing in in the UK and the first of the Christmas lights starting to shine, it must be time to send another crop of famous faces halfway around the world to eat questionable animal parts. Oh yes, I’m a Celeb is back! Read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2026 and stream every installment wherever you are.

Watch I'm a Celeb 2026 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2026 stars on Monday, November 16, with new episodes airing every night at around 9pm GMT on ITV.

You can also can catch up and stream live 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I'm a Celeb 2026 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I'm a Celeb 2026 online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for I'm a Celeb, head to ITVX.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2026 in the US?

Sadly, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! doesn't have a broadcaster in the US and there are no plans to bring the UK reality show to the States.

Brit abroad in the US? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2025 in Australia?

The UK version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! doesn't air in Australia, however, Bushtucker Trial fans can catch previous seasons of the Aussie version for free on 10Play, with the show set to jump to 7Plus from 2027.

From Down Under but away from home? Simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back in Oz.

Can I watch I'm a Celeb 2025 in Canada?

Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have an official broadcaster for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at present. However, Canada's own French language version can be streamed on TVA Plus.

Brit traveling in Canada? You can catch all the I'm a Celeb action from back home with a VPN.

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm a Celeb 2026 preview

The prize on offer is being able to add King or Queen of the Jungle to your CV, but for the sports, soap and social media stars jetting off to Australia this year, there’s plenty of Bushtucker Trials to undertake, Dingo Dollars to try and win and the ever popular Cyclone to try and conquer before we get to that point.

Entering camp as part of the class of 2026 are football legend Wayne Rooney, following in his wife Colleen’s 2024 footsteps, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. There’s also Paralympian Ade Adepitian, Loose Woman Mariella Frostrup and Beta Squad YouTuber Sharky. Model Lomie Anderson is set to enter the jungle too, alongside former Love Island-er Chloe Burrows and soap star icon Claire Sweeney. Rounding out the group are Big Brother host AJ Odudu and viral comedian Jack Skipper.

It's a solid line-up for a show that promises plenty of water-cooler moments and cringe-inducing challenges, so read on as we explain how to watch I’m a Celebrity 2026 online and from anywhere.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026 trailer

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Which celebrities are in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026?

Wayne Rooney – Former footballer, manager, and pundit

– Former footballer, manager, and pundit Ade Adepitan MBE – Paralympian and TV presenter

– Paralympian and TV presenter Joanna Page – "Gavin & Stacey" actor

– "Gavin & Stacey" actor Ricky Wilson – "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer

– "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer Chloe Burrows – TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist

– TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist AJ Odudu – TV presenter

– TV presenter Claire Sweeney – Soap star

– Soap star Mariella Frostrup – Broadcaster, journalist and author

– Broadcaster, journalist and author Leomie Anderson – Fashion model

– Fashion model Sharky – Content creator

– Content creator Jack Skipper – Comedian

Who is presenting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2026? As always, the main ITV show will be presented by Ant & Dec who will no doubt try to keep a straight face during the Bushtucker Trials amid plenty of knowing winks to the camera.

Is there an I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! spin-off? Companion show I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked has been confirmed to be returning this year, airing on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX, with hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers dissecting all the jungle drama. One the vote-offs begin, the newly evicted campmate will join the pair in the studio to dish the dirt on their time in camp.