Karen Gillan Has Just One Question About The Jumanji Crop Top And Shorts As The Cast Says Goodbye

When I think about Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse, her maroon crop top and green mini cargo shorts immediately come to mind. That costume is iconic now, and Gillan’s sense of humor about it makes it even better. Now, as we prepare for the release of Jumanji: Open World on the 2026 movie schedule and to see the cast say goodbye, the actress has one question about her costume.

With Jumanji: Open World premiering on Christmas (and in the wake of Dunesday ), the cast is getting ready for one last ride as the video game characters we know and love. In fact, they’re getting back into costume too, and during a clip posted on the film’s Instagram account, the Doctor Who actress pondered if she’d get to keep hers. Take a look:

Karen Gillan has gotten weird flak for this costume since the first Jumanji starring her, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black came out. However, there’s a valid and clever reason for the crop top : Ruby (or the person who is in her body during a given game) is not happy about it. And personally, I’ve always interpreted the costume choice as a cheeky commentary on the way women have been portrayed in video games.

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Anyway, all these years later, that costume is synonymous with Ruby Roundhouse , and it sounds like Gillan wants to keep it, as you can see from this conversation she had with her co-stars:

Dwayne Johnson : It’s our last mission together, can you believe that?

: It’s our last mission together, can you believe that? Karen Gillan : Oh, do you think we can keep the costumes?

: Oh, do you think we can keep the costumes? Jack Black : Oh, just do it. One, you’ll never beat the fit. Two, keepsake. Three, if times get tough, you can sell it to George Lucas!

: Oh, just do it. One, you’ll never beat the fit. Two, keepsake. Three, if times get tough, you can sell it to George Lucas! Kevin Hart: You know I’m keeping the backpack for sure. Kev Pack.

Well, I hope Hart gets to keep his backpack, and I hope Gillan gets to put that crop top and those cargo shorts in her closet.

Along with the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s question, the video also included The Rock, obviously, roasting Kevin Hart , and then the actors sharing a group hug. Seriously, it all felt so on-brand for Jumanji.

It also made me very excited for Open World. In the third movie set to star this quartet, their characters are thrust into the real world. Then, it seems they wind up back in the game with a new set of people stuck in their bodies. This time, Alex Wolff’s Spencer is the one in Ruby’s body, while his mother, who is played by Marin Hinkle, ends up being Dwayne Johnson’s Dr. Bravestone. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart’s Mouse is taken over by a child named Tyson, and Jack Black’s Professor Oberon is possessed by Dan Hildebrand’s “kitchen gentleman,” Donatas.

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All around, it looks like an action-packed, silly, goofy good time, just like the movies that came before it. And obviously, the characters are still wearing those iconic costumes they’ve been donning since 2017.

Now, to see our last trip to the jungle, you can catch Jumanji: Open World in theaters on December 25.