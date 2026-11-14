Diddy (Allegedly) Has Strong Feelings On Russell Brand’s Prison Sentence Amid His Own Incarceration

Russell Brand has been at the center of a legal situation, and it recently ended with him being sentenced to years in prison. This past week, the British ex-actor and comedian received a sentence of 10 years and six months after being found guilty of rape and multiple counts of a sexual assault. Various reports continue to surround the situation, and insiders are now claiming that former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has strong feelings on Brand’s situation. This purported development also coincides with Combs’ own incarceration.

At present, Combs (57) is serving out his prison sentence at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania after being transferred there from New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix in October. During his legal issues and subsequent incarceration, Diddy received support from a few notable stars. Now, the Sean John founder himself allegedly wants to serve as a lifeline for Brand (51), who he befriended after appearing alongside him in the 2011 film Get Him to the Greek. The insider made this claim to Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack:

Diddy has a lot of sympathy for Russell. They go back years, and he hasn’t forgotten those Hollywood days. He wants Russell to know he supports him and is planning to make contact.

Russell Brand’s rape trial began in London in October 2026, and the comic stood charged with crimes that puporedly took place between 1999 and 2009. (This came several years after five women made allegations against Brand – which he denied – as part of an investigation conducted by the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.) Brand’s four-week trial ended with him being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. His aforementioned sentence ultimately came down on November 9.

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In terms of Diddy and his reported feelings about Brand’s situation, the claims should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as the “Bad Boy for Life” performer’s reps have not commented. Shuter’s source still claims Combs can empathize with Brand given similarities in their situations:

Diddy understands what it’s like to go from being surrounded by fame, money and celebrity to suddenly having your entire world turned upside down. He knows Russell is facing an incredibly difficult time.

It was in September 2024 that Combs was arrested in New York shortly after his homes in California and Florida were raided as part of a federal investigation. He was later charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and other offenses and went on trial in May 2025. The trial ended that July, with Combs being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted of racketeering (RICO) and sex-trafficking. In October of that same year, Diddy was sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison.

Even before the Bad Boy Records founder’s trial, he received support from longtime friend Kanye West, who spoke to him over the phone while Combs was in prison. Fellow rapper Ray J also expressed support for Diddy, as he argued that prosecutors had no concrete evidence to use against the New York native.

While behind bars, Diddy has reportedly been making friends and promising big favors once he’s released on February 6, 2028. It’s also been alleged that the Grammy winner has been finding ways to “manage his narrative” even during his incarceration. As for Russell Brand, he’s set to serve his time at Wandsworth Prison in south London and will initially be eligible for release around November 2033, at which point he’ll have served two-thirds of his sentence. Whether Brand and Diddy will sync up during that time remains unclear.