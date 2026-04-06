American Horror Story Season 13’s First Look At Jessica Lange Wowed Fans, And Now I Need Another Murder House Return

Never before in its going-on-13-year run has American Horror Story gone a full two years between new seasons, but April 24 marks the second anniversary of Delicate’s finale (which probably doesn’t justify party favors), and there’s no guarantee that the upcoming horror series’ next season will actually debut on the 2026 TV schedule. But praise be to the Minotaur, as Ryan Murphy and FX have finally delivered something tangible for Season 13. Or should I say, something Lange-ible.

Yeah, I’ll admit that was a rougher pun than I’d expected, but it’s all for the greater good of seeing Jessica Lange back in the mix for the very first look at the new season. Regardless of how new it may be, fans will no doubt instantly recognize the familiar setting and character.

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Oh hell to the yeah to the Satan. Or whatever dark entities we believe are responsible for the many atrocities that went down inside that very establishment. The location used for Murder House will forever be recognizable for its windows, as well as for all the haunted s--t that's gone down in there over the years. And the commenters are all over that connection as well. Check out some of the most ecstatic responses, with even Kyle Richards sharing a "Yesss" comment.

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My only reason to live at this point ✨💕😍

Mother has ARRIVED 👏

CONSTANCE LANGDON?! NEW MURDER HOUSE CONTENT IN THE YEAR 2026?!? LFG🔥😭🙌🏽

The Queen is back 👏👏👏

OMGGG OUR SUPREME ❤️‍🔥

and STILL in a four inch pump. our Constance!!!

Take me to Knotty Pine! 😭🙌

OMG need Jessica Lange to have scenes with Frances Conroy!!!!

I want to bottle all of this high-energy happiness and save some of it for later. But for now let's refresh ourselves on where we last saw Lange's beloved character Constance Langdon.

(Image credit: FX)

AHS: Apocalypse Revealed And Retconned Constance's Death

While it's unclear at the moment whether or not Jessica Lange will be portraying any of her other American Horror Story characters, the image above makes it clear that Constance is back, so we'll keep the focus on her for now.

In the OG season of Murder House, we learned that Constance was the mother of Evan Peters' Tate and the attic-bound Bartholomew, and the season ended with her as the grandmotherly guardian of Michael, the antichrist baby that Vivien Harmon died giving birth to (after being impregnated by Tate's ghost). Just your average cable drama plot is all.

Seven seasons later, Apocalypse gave us the follow-up story that said grandchild (Michael Langdon) grew up to indeed be the destroyer of worlds, as portrayed by Cody Fern. A flashback showed that an Constance, overwhelmed by Michael's horrific and corpse-amassing actions, committed suicide within Murder House to spend enternity with her children.

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Only that didn't quite happen, as Billie Lourd's Mallory used her witchy time magic to go back to 2015 to arrange Michael's death via vehicle before he attained full strength. Though he begged Constance to take him into the house so that his spirit could live on, she refused, and went on to survive beyond the point when her suicide would have happened.

Considering Season 13 shows her still inside that haunted home, one can assume she's still keen on staying near her ghostly children. But what has she been up to since Michael's death in 2015, and why would this new season have the need to return to Murder House?

(Image credit: FX)

It's Time To Break Out My Infantata Wishes Again

At least once per each American Horror Story season, there's a moment where I allow my brain to go off half-cocked with the notion that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk could possibly bring back one of this anthology's most haunting creations: the Infantata! Or, if you're into non-monstrous monikers, Thaddeus Montgomery!

As we all hopefully know, Thaddeus was child of Nora and Charles Montgomery who was kidnapped and murdered (a la the Lindbergh baby) and then sent back to his parents in pieces. Charles brought those pieces back together and injected new life into it, though the being that returned was not their loving little baby, and was more bloodthirsty than all that.

Despite only appearing for a handful of quick flashes in Season 1, the Infantata quickly became a fan-favorite monster within this world, all the more so due to his non-ghostly-but-still-undead nature, mixed with his bloodthirst. Understandably, the character's return has been limited, as original portrayer Ben Woolf passed away in 2015.

However, the ghoulish li'l heathen returned in fine form for American Horror Stories' two-part Rubber(wo)Man episode, where he and the home's other threats kill off the teens bullying Scarlett. A fun return, for sure, but certainly not enough.

Will American Horror Story Season 13 be the one to give the Infantata a bigger storyline? Is it ridiculous to even say those words in that order? Probably so, but I'm still here for it, especially with John Waters in the cast. I've definitely theory-wished for Infantata to return in the past, so I guess I won't be too devastated if it doesn't pan out.

Speaking of the larger cast, Season 13 also marks Sarah Paulson’s return following her justifiable break. Beyond her, Waters and Lange, the cast also includes Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman, with Ariana Grande as the second new addition in the bunch. Stay tuned for release date news!