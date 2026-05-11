Vin Diesel Is Producing A Fast & Furious Show, And There's One TV Pitfall I Hope It Speeds Right Past

It seems it’s becoming increasingly commonplace for massive movie franchises to branch out into TV in one way or another. The Fast & Furious series did that several years ago with an animated series, Spy Racers (and it’s streamable with a Netflix subscription). However, it seems F&F is about to roar onto the small screen in an even bigger way, as it’s been announced that Vin Diesel is producing a live-action show based on the IP. With that, there’s one TV pitfall I hope Diesel and co. will shy away from amid development.

Vin Diesel Confirms His Intention To Expand The F&F Franchise With A TV Show

Diesel made the announcement during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday. At the time, the A-lister asserted that four Fast & Furious TV shows were being created, but a source for Variety has since clarified that only one – which will be available to Peacock subscription holders – is in the works at this point. Still, Diesel’s comment suggests that he envisions multiple small-screen offshoots for the billion-dollar franchise he’s spearheaded for well over two decades now. At the event, he shared the following sentiments:

For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe.

No specific plot details on the upcoming show were divulged, though Diesel did allude to fans’ desire for stories about the core characters that make up Dominic Toretto’s “family.” That’s far from a confirmation about what’s to come with the confirmed F&F series or any future ones. Nevertheless, I’m going to say now that instead of focusing on established characters, there may be a better way to go.

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Like so many people, I’m someone who doesn’t mind an interconnected franchise, though even I can admit that they can become somewhat tedious. The past few years alone have seen the likes of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe spread their TV wings, to mixed results. What can sometimes bog these franchises down on the small-screen side is being beholden to events that occur in corresponding films. On that note, I would love to see any Fast & Furious shows launch new corners of this universe.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Use Peacock TV to check out installments of the Fast & Furious franchise. It costs as little as $7.99 a month, and you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to enjoy ad-free streams as well as the option to download titles to watch offline later.

I’d be lying if I said I couldn’t see the appeal of a spinoff series focusing on the adventures of Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce and Ludacris’ Tej Parker or a show about Letty Ortiz. A series about Sung Kang’s Han Lue also might have appeal. However, I think it’d be far more interesting to shift the focus to new characters within this continuity. With that, the creative team(s) wouldn’t be tethered to any pre-established lore, and a show could speed off onto its own path.

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A standalone series could also potentially prevent any further questions regarding the Fast & Furious’ timeline. Let’s be real, not everything within this universe aligns smoothly, and it may be smart to avoid any kind of hiccups. To that end, the show could take a note from Spy Racers, as that show features original characters and only rare appearances from Dom.

Of course, aside from any kind of TV spinoff, there’s still the matter of the final film in the F&F franchise. There were varying reports on Fast & Furious 11’s status following Fast X’s release in 2023, but it’s since been confirmed that the movie will open in theaters on March 17, 2028. Diesel has been open about ending the series on a high note and, all the while, Universal’s CEO is backing up the actor’s “promise” that the saga capper will take the series back to its LA street-racing roots.

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I’m curious as to whether this Fast & Furious TV show will be released before or after the eleventh film installment. If the series is being planned to debut after the film, though, I’d say that’s even more reason for the former to be a self-contained piece of work. We’ll have to wait and see how that all shakes but, while you wait for both projects to reach the finish line, stream Fast X and other installments on Peacock.