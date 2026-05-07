Why The Terror Season 3 Took So Long To Come Together, And Why It Was Worth The Wait
The Devil In Silver is waiting to meet you.
The acclaimed first season of The Terror first aired all the way back in March 2018, with Season 2 dropping in August 2019. Now, nearly seven years later, horror fans can finally enjoy the AMC anthology’s highly anticipated third season, and it’s indeed a tense treat for the senses. But why did it take so long to finally happen?
Ahead of the upcoming horror TV show’s arrival on the 2026 TV schedule, I spoke with The Terror: Devil in Silver’s co-showrunners Christopher Cantwell and Victor LaValle (the author of the season’s source material) about crafting the spooky story set at New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. But I was as curious as anyone about the project’s path to production, and I asked the writer/producers how it was brought into the Terror-verse as opposed to being a standalone series. Which provided some insights into the big gap between seasons. Cantwell began the explanation, saying:
Reports floated in early 2020 that AMC was aiming to get a third season off the ground, but COVID brought a lot of TV plans to a halt over the next year. At some point during that period, network execs reached out to LaValle about his novel, which was published in 2013 as the follow-up to his Shirley Jackson Award-winning cult novel Big Machine. LaValle also wrote 2017's multi-award winner The Changeling, which was adapted into the Apple TV series of the same name.
More back-and-forth decision-making was had before any final decisions were made, with another unfortunate industry-stopping obstacle putting a damper on progress. Cantwell continued:
Surprisingly enough, it sounds like the world was close to hearing about The Devil in Silver getting a standalone adaptation when AMC made the call to bring this story into the franchise, despite it not aligning with the historical settings of the first two seasons.
Cantwell, who's written some of my favorite comics in recent years — the consumerism existential horror Everything and the fairy tale-twisting Briar — thinks that a resurgence in viewership helped sway that decision. In his words:
The timing was pretty ideal for all parties involved, and the co-showrunners felt a welcoming rush from the fanbase as the production kicked into gear, which was a sign that it was the right move. Cantwell went on, poking fun at a previous acclaimed-but-underviewed series he wrote for at AMC.
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Having watched the entire season, I can say without a doubt that it's a fantastic entry to The Terror's ranks, and at just six episodes, definitely doesn't overstay its welcome at New Hyde. The series centers on Dan Stevens' Pepper, a scattershot drummer who gets illegally admitted to the psych hospital after a violent outburst. Only the cops who put him there don't realize that the underfunded facility is housing more than just the mentally disturbed. There's something far more monstrous lurking down the halls and walls and bathroom stalls.
It's quite infuriating to witness Pepper's inability to free himself from the hospital, whose caretakers are invested in keeping the mysterious being behind the silver door sated, though not everyone is aware of what's at stake. Said staff boasts performances from reliably excellent stars such as CCH Pounder, Steven Root, John Benjamin Hickey and Aasif Mandvi, while Judith Light and Chinaza Uche are among Pepper's closest confidantes among the patient group.
Victor LaValle and Christopher Cantwell were both happy and relieved to hear how much I enjoyed the season. The author jokingly-but-still-realistically noted the double-edged sword element to being welcomed into an esteemed group. As he put it:
Everyone's mileage will always vary, of course, but I don't think anyone has to worry about The Terror's fanbase rebelling against The Devil in Silver as the newest entry. There are quite a few really creepy moments, and some that reminded me of the Clayface teaser, but that's all I'll say.
Cantwell shared a unique moment during the transition from standalone to anthology-tethered that stood out to him, and this does seem like a really cool feeling to have.
Fans, be sure stream The Terror: Devil in Silver as soon as humanly possible to make sure we aren't waiting another 7 years for Season 4. Agreed? Agreed.
Stream the first episode via AMC+ subscription and Shudder now!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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