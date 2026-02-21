9-1-1’s Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals The Oscar Winner She Wants To Guest Star (And I Need This To Happen)

9-1-1 is preparing to resume its ninth season on the 2026 TV schedule on Thursday, meaning there will be plenty of storylines to look forward to, including the crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville. While the show has yet to be renewed for Season 10, there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight, so there will be many more stories to look forward to at the 118. And Jennifer Love Hewitt has one in mind that involves a certain Oscar winner that I am dying to see.

9-1-1 has seen its fair share of guest stars, including Ronda Rousey, Brooke Shields, Abigail Spencer, and, most recently, Mark Consuelos and Aimee Teegarden, among many others. There is one celebrity that Hewitt has her eye on, though, and she told People who her dream guest star is. Now, I need it to happen:

My dream would be Jamie Lee Curtis. I love her so much, and I have always had this secret storyline in the back of my mind that I think she would be incredible for, which I can't say what it is, but I would love to make that happen.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hewitt and Curtis actually worked together back in 1996 on the comedy House Arrest, so it would be fun to see them reunite. Plus, Curtis is no stranger to Ryan Murphy, who co-created 9-1-1 and serves as an executive producer. The Freakier Friday star appeared in his underrated Fox horror comedy Scream Queens as Dean Munsch. Considering Murphy has a knack for bringing back actors he’s worked with, it might just be a matter of time before he finally calls her up.

As for what that secret storyline is that Hewitt has up her sleeve, it really could be a number of things. Curtis has had quite a wide range of roles throughout her prolific career, but it can be assumed that whatever Hewitt has in mind would involve Maddie. Maybe she can be someone new at the Dispatch center or an old Buckley family friend. Perhaps she can even be someone in need of help who calls 9-1-1. Of course, whatever the role is, Curtis would definitely knock it out of the park.

Whether or not Curtis will ever take Hewitt up on her offer is unknown, but the Ghost Whisperer star seems to be keeping mum about her secret storyline just in case anything happens. And I can’t say I blame her. Since 9-1-1 seems to be a lock for next season, there are still plenty of chances to get Curits to come play, even with the many other projects she’s working on. It would be fun to see the two Scream Queens working together again, so you never know.

For now, fans will have to settle for what they have when it comes to 9-1-1 and hope that Jamie Lee Curtis graces the 118 in the near future. All episodes of the first responder drama are streaming with a Hulu subscription, and new episodes return on Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.