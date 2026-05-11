John Krasinski Shared A Quiet Place 3 Set Photo, With Fans (And An Office Alum) Freaking Out In The Comments

John Krasinski has officially returned to the world he helped establish as he just dropped the first set photo from A Quiet Place Part III . The actor, writer and director shared a new set photo from the upcoming horror movie release on his official social media account, and while the image itself is pretty simple, it was more than enough to get fans and some The Office alums making noise in the comments.

Krasinski posted a photo of an official production slate on the ground, with the words "Part III" clearly visible on his Instagram account. Behind it, out of focus, is a large stone archway, giving the whole thing a very ominous, very “something horrible is about to happen in a beautiful place” kind of energy. His caption, which you can see below, was short and sweet: “Here. We. Go! #Part III.”

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) A photo posted by on

That’s all he really needed to say. After A Quiet Place became one of the best modern horror movie surprises back in 2018, and A Quiet Place Part II expanded the world in 2021, fans have been waiting to see where Krasinski would take the mainline story next. We’ve had A Quiet Place: Day One, which stepped away from the Abbott family to explore the early days of the invasion, but Part III, with Krasinski returning in the director’s chair, means that the core lane of the franchise is back on track.

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As exciting as the post and the announcement from the director are, the best part of the post is the comment section. Let’s break down some of the best responses.

(Image credit: Paramount)

There were plenty of straightforward reactions from fans and friends, including some familiar Hollywood names and one sweet response from an Office alum. Anyone who caught the original run, or has revisited it countless times with a Peacock subscription, knows Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer from the beloved NBC sitcom. The redheaded funny woman showed up to support her former co-star, and she wasn’t the only one. Here are some of the standout reactions:

@therealkateflannery: “So proud of you and your good work. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“So proud of you and your good work. ❤️❤️❤️❤️” @joshgad: “👏👏👏👏”

“👏👏👏👏” @realmichaelkelly: “Congratulations buddy!!! Can Not Wait!!”

“Congratulations buddy!!! Can Not Wait!!” @tom_cullen: “Yes John!!! 🔥”

“Yes John!!! 🔥” @gennyyy.b: “AHHH MY FAV MOVIE SERIES! You could make a million parts and I’d sit and watch all of them!”

“AHHH MY FAV MOVIE SERIES! You could make a million parts and I’d sit and watch all of them!” @556.brand0n: “Didn’t you die in the first one? Im so confused”

“Didn’t you die in the first one? Im so confused” @paramountscares: “🤫🤫🤫”

That last one from Paramount Scares is a nice touch, because if any franchise has earned a studio account responding with shushing emojis, it’s this one.

But because this is John Krasinski, the Office crowd was never going to let the moment pass quietly. Fans flooded the comments with Jim Halpert and Dunder Mifflin reaction memes, which somehow fit a Quiet Place announcement better than they have any right to. A few of the funniest included:

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@canaancox posting the classic “OH, MY GOD! OK, IT’S HAPPENING!” panic GIF.

posting the classic “OH, MY GOD! OK, IT’S HAPPENING!” panic GIF. @sanjeev_sid_ram sharing Jim smiling through the blinds, the universal image for “I am watching this development very closely.”

sharing Jim smiling through the blinds, the universal image for “I am watching this development very closely.” @actortorilane posting Michael Scott’s “OKAY, IT’S HAPPENING!” reaction.

posting Michael Scott’s “OKAY, IT’S HAPPENING!” reaction. @jaumesegovia dropping a Jim “OH” reaction GIF.

dropping a Jim “OH” reaction GIF. @feelynnelisah using Jim’s delighted, wide-eyed face.

using Jim’s delighted, wide-eyed face. @heres_my_account_2003 posting Jim’s “YES!” fist-pump moment.

posting Jim’s “YES!” fist-pump moment. @__e.m.o._19 sharing a GIF of Dwight watching from a car, which is somehow both unrelated and exactly right.

It’s funny how cleanly Krasinski’s two biggest pop-culture identities still collide. He’s the filmmaker behind one of the tensest horror franchises of the last decade, but he’s also still Jim from The Office, the guy whose face has become internet shorthand for basically every possible human reaction.

The funniest actual question in the comments might be the fan asking whether Krasinski died in the first movie. Technically, yes, Lee Abbott did not make it out of A Quiet Place alive. But Krasinski has remained one of the main creative forces behind the series, so his return on Part III does not necessarily mean Lee is coming back from the cornfield beyond. Though, honestly, in horror, never say never. If slashers can survive everything short of a tax audit, a flashback is not exactly impossible.

For now, Krasinski has only given fans a slate, a location and five words. But for A Quiet Place fans, that was plenty loud enough. Unfortunately, the next installment won’t make the 2026 movie calendar, as the beloved horror franchise is set to return to theaters next year on July 30, 2027.