As American Horror Story Season 13 Reveals Returning Coven Cast, Fans Have One Request That I Fully Agree With

One of TV’s busiest producers at any given time, Ryan Murphy finally gave American Horror Story fans more reasons to look forward to the upcoming Season 13, which will hopefully wrap in time to debut on the 2026 TV schedule. Initially through a Jessica Lange-infused first look, and then through the confirmation that the anthology’s newest chapter will return to the bewitching city of New Orleans for a proper Coven sequel that's bringing all kinds of former stars back.

Gloriously, Murphy followed that up with daily character reveals, first with the returning Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, and then with a clip earlier today of Emma Roberts back in b---h mode as the irrepressible Madison Montgomery. Check out the vid, which is set within the hallowed halls of Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies, which Murphy confirmed was rebuilt in NOLA to film the season.

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Truth be told, Madison remains one of my least favorite AHS characters, but entirely for the reasons why so many other fans love her. So it's more of a love to hate kind of thing than pure disinterest.

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But Coven did feature one of my favorite American Horror Story characters, and it's one whose return status is currently unclear, as the actress is not among the cast members that has been announced for Season 13. Not that it's stopping fans from calling for her to be included.

(Image credit: FX)

I Stand With Fans Who Want Lily Rabe's Misty Day Back For Season 13

One of the most tragic characters conceived for this anthology series, Misty Day was a witch who was legitimately burned at the stake, Salem style, for bringing an animal back to life. She remains a part of the season by bringing certain characters back form the afterlife, but just when it seemed like she'd be made whole again, Misty surprisingly remained stuck in hell at the end of Coven’s season.

Thankfully, that wasn't the last fans saw of her. Misty finally did make a canonically legitimate return to the land of the living after Apocalypse’s time-traveling shenanigans reversed many characters’ deaths by killing off the Antichrist Michael. So for all intents and purposes, Misty is still presumably capable of coming back. (I mean, she might not want to for obvious "avoiding being burned to death" reasons.)

Admist the myriad positive comments calling Paulson and Roberts' characters "Mother," and people going relatively gaga in general, some fans are calling for other characters to return beyond the ones we've seen so far, and I'm putting all my support behind everyone asking for Misty to grace us with her presence again.

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We need Myrtle Snow & Misty Day next!!!! 🙌 - @aseemocean

Where is Misty???? When will they get married to Cordelia???? - @popsi.cat

WE NEED MISTY - @rayfray

Bring back her girlfriend Misty Day - @karialarconb

A COVEN SEASON WITHOUT THE ICONIC MYRTLE SNOW AND MISTY DAY IS BLASPHEMY! - @goldcrucifix

Where is your wife Misty Day? 😭 we need her 😭 - @pink___swan

I cannot wait for this!!! Finally!!! The best season of this show!!!! Bring back Misty Day and Myrtle!!! Please!!! - @jessicakesutah

omggg now all we need is misty back - @headbangeeerrrrrr

While I'm admittedly single-minded in my hopes for Lily Rabe to tap into her inner Steve Nicks again, I can't exactly deny those above and elsewhere also calling for Frances Conroy's Myrtle Snow to also return to Miss Robicheaux's. Not to mention those hoping to see Jamie Brewer's Nan again after she also popped back up in Apocalypse.

As far as new cast members go, the ever-wonderful John Waters is joining this universe for an as yet undisclosed role, while pop queen movie star Ariana Grande is also in the mix, and has been dying to talk about it. Maybe Grande will be playing the new musical witch that Misty connects with. I may take offense of this season ends up being a big Wicked crossover, though.