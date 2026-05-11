How Andrea Canning, Carson Daly And More Reached Out After Savannah Guthrie’s Emotional Mother’s Day Post

Mother’s Day can be a wonderful time to honor the moms and other maternal figures in your life; however, for many people the holiday isn’t so easy. For the past few months we’ve been invested Savannah Guthrie’s tragic story, with still no resolution on what happened to her 84-year-old mother Nancy, who has been missing since February 1. Guthrie shared an emotional post Sunday, and her Today Show family and others reached out in support.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the night of January 31, and despite evidence including blood that was not Nancy’s and camera footage showing a masked man around her house on the night of the disappearance, there has not been a break in the case to explain what happened to the 84-year-old. Savannah shared a slideshow of videos and photos of her mother, again pleading for someone to come forward with information. You can see her Instagram post below:

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) A photo posted by on

It’s wonderful that Savannah Guthrie has so many videos of Nancy to hear her mother’s voice, and her post also includes lots of photos of her mom over the years. In any other context, this would be such a happy tribute, but with so much uncertainty still surrounding the situation, it’s absolutely heartbreaking.

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Savannah Guthrie isn’t going through it alone, though. In addition to her family, she’s got her colleagues — and the Today co-hosts are very much like family. Just like they did right after her mom disappeared, they reached out on Mother’s Day to offer kind words and prayers in the comment section of her post:

Carson Daly: I will never stop praying. ❤️

I will never stop praying. ❤️ Katie Couric: 💔💔💔💔💔

💔💔💔💔💔 Andrea Canning: You have painted a picture for the world of the most wonderful and caring mother, Savannah… our hearts go out to you on this Mother’s Day and every day. ❤️🙏

You have painted a picture for the world of the most wonderful and caring mother, Savannah… our hearts go out to you on this Mother’s Day and every day. ❤️🙏 Dylan Dreyer: Thinking of you and I continue to pray every day

Thinking of you and I continue to pray every day Hoda Kotb: 🙏🙏 i love you sg …..Bring her home❤️

Savannah Guthrie returned to The Today Show in April after spending two months in Arizona amidst the investigation, and while some things have changed — increased security, for one — The Today Show crew is just trying to be there for Guthrie however they can be.

Unlike other Mother’s Day tributes that we saw on so many celebrities’ social media accounts Sunday, Savannah Guthrie’s message that accompanied the above slideshow was filled with heartache, as she said her family will not rest until they have answers. She also included the number to the FBI tip line, writing:

Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you. We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home. 💛

We all continue to hope for a conclusion to this case so that Savannah Guthrie and her family can finally learn what happened to Nancy Guthrie. There’s nothing else that could have made Mother’s Day easier for them, but I’m glad Savannah has so much support from her co-workers in the meantime.