A When Calls The Heart Couple Announced The Birth Of Their Baby On Mother’s Day, And The Picture Is So Sweet

When Calls the Heart may have completed its 13th season on the 2026 TV schedule, but some of the cast is remaining pretty busy during the hiatus. Baby fever hit the set of the Hallmark show, with Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum expecting their first, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace expecting their first, and Chris McNally expecting his second with Julie Gonzalo. One couple’s family has officially expanded with the announcement coming on Mother’s Day, and the picture is as sweet as can be.

A new little Heartie has joined the When Calls the Heart family. Wallace, who can currently be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s hit Landman, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the arrival of her and McGarry’s first child. She reflected on her first Mother’s Day as a mother, along with a photo of her and McGarry holding their little one’s hand, and I am absolutely melting:

A post shared by Kayla Wallace (@imkaylawallace) A photo posted by on

It’s unknown when Baby McGarry made its way into the world, but making the announcement on Mother’s Day was pretty perfect, and they were able to take some time for themselves before it became public knowledge. With the use of the blue heart in the caption, it can be assumed that they have welcomed a baby boy, and I cannot wait to see this new chapter continue.

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McGarry and Wallace met on the set of When Calls the Heart when they joined in the sixth season of the Hallmark hit. Although their characters, Nathan Grant and Fiona Miller, were not falling for each other, that didn’t seem to stop the actors from doing just that off-screen. Along with When Calls the Heart, the two also starred in the Hallmark movies Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List together in 2022.

The duo announced in early November that they were expecting, and just a couple of weeks later, When Calls the Heart co-stars Krakow and Rosenbaum announced that they were also expecting their first child, which nearly got outed prior to the announcement. McNally followed just a few weeks later by revealing that he and Gonzalo were going to have their second child while appearing at the Hallmark Christmas Experience. It shouldn’t be long until Baby McGarry is joined by two more new little Hearties.

With When Calls the Heart kicking off filming for Season 14 later this year, the set will be a bit different with three babies, but at least there will be someone else on set who knows what they’re going through. In the meantime, McGarry and Wallace will be able to take this time for themselves before either of them has to return to work, because Landman is coming back for Season 3, so Wallace will be gearing up for work in a few months, while McGarry will return to WCTH.