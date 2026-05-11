Sebastian Stan Is Training For The Batman Part II, And I Can’t Believe How Swole He Already Is In A New Video

The DCU is still in its infancy, but fans are excited for the upcoming DC movies that co-CEO James Gunn is crafting. But Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise isn't set within the shared universe, and therefore operates on its own rules. The highly anticipated sequel will feature Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent/ Two-Face, and he's looking ripped while training for the forthcoming blockbuster.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, but he'll be pivoting over to the DC side of things for The Batman Part II. He's getting personal training from Rise Movement, who shared a photo of him fueling up over on Instagram. And the 43 year-old actor's arms are looking ripped, as you can see below:

A post shared by JASON WALSH (@risemovement) A photo posted by on

Holy arms, Batman! It looks like Robert Pattinson's title character might have the odds stacked against him in The Batman Part II, because Harvey Dent is looking swole AF. We'll have to see how much action the actor gets into in the DC blockbuster, and if he actually transforms into the beloved Batman villain Two-Face. But he's clearly taking prep for the sequel seriously.

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The comments section of the above post is filled with folks giving Stan his flowers for looking so ripped ahead of filming The Batman Part II. Plenty of folks are comparing him to Pattinson, who is much more slim than most of the Bruce Wayne actors. Although in his defense he was looking very fit in the first movie.

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While we didn't actually get to see Sebastian Stan workout in this clip, we can see the fruits of his labor. Both his arms and chest are looking huge, so whatever regimen he's on seems to be working. We'll just have to wait and see if either the trainer or the actor himself put out some thirst traps on social media during their continued collaboration.

The Batman's sequel has been delayed a number of times, but anticipation has been buoyed thanks to its spinoff TV series The Penguin. James Gunn made it sounds like a new Bruce Wayne won't be introduced to the newly formed DCU until Matt Reeves' movie is released, so hopefully it still ends up hitting theaters as currently planned.

The Batman Part II is expected to arrive on the big screen on October 1st, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, we'll have to practice some patience until the first footage from the highly anticipated title are finally released.