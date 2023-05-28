American Idol’s Season 21 Runner-Up Has Now Weighed In On Whether Or Not The Show’s Season Finale Win Was ‘Rigged'

American Idol Season 21 is over, but there's still some drama to be addressed over how it ended. During finale night, things were as contentious as ever on the internet, because some viewers felt the winner -- Iam Tongi -- was awarded the title due to sympathy rather than actual talent. We've already heard what Tongi has to say about the show allegedly being "rigged" for him, and he doesn't seem fazed by the noise. Now, runner-up Megan Danielle is sharing thoughts.

Megan Danielle and third-place finisher Colin Stough fell short on finale night, despite having solid camps of American Idol viewers who think they each should've won. One could have the cynical take that the competition was "rigged" for Iam Tongi to win due assumed sympathy votes from those who resonated with the story of his father's passing. However, Danielle doesn't feel like things were unfair. She spoke to the New York Post and shared an honest take on why the competition panned out the way that it did:

I would say that it isn’t just because, you know, I feel like God made all of this happen for a reason. Even if I was first, second, last, whatever … I feel like any of us really deserved it. I feel like Iam was deserving, and he’s so humble and so talented, and this was his time, and I’m just super proud of him.

So Megan Danielle is not subscribing to the narrative that American Idol Season 21 was rigged and believes that everything happens for a reason. The singer added that she felt she and the others deserved to win. This is a straightforward type of response that audiences might expect, but it's good to see her taking the high road all the same.

It wouldn't be a season of American Idol without displeased fans, of which there are always a decent number come finale night. Hell, there are even people still upset that David Archuleta lost to David Cook, despite the fact that Archuleta healed from that experience thanks to The Masked Singer. Surely the same is true about those who were pissed when Jennifer Hudson was eliminated.

More on American Idol (Image credit: The View) Whoopi Goldberg Makes Bold Claim About American Idol Allegedly Leading To 'Downfall Of American Society’ On The View

But those who re-watch the latest season of American Idol with a Hulu subscription, however, will see Megan Danielle's point that there were a number of competitors worthy of walking away as the winner in Season 21. And while not everyone goes on to have a hit music career and their own talk show like Kelly Clarkson, there are plenty of successful Idol alums who didn't win the title.

In short, there's no serious evidence to suggest that there was any actual "rigging" to ensure Iam Tongi won over his peers. In fact, since the show debuted on ABC, it's become increasingly rare that there's one person who's universally viewed as a definite winner. Perhaps this is a sign that the show is doing such a great job scouting top talent that the fans are divided as a result. Either that, or everyone is just extra sensitive once a finale is over. Whatever the case may be though, it appears that anyone wanting to push the narrative of rigging won't get any help from Megan Danielle in making their case.

American Idol may be finished with Season 21 on ABC, but know that it will return for Season 22. In the meantime, those looking to audition themselves for the first time may find our handy audition guide of what to expect to be a great resource.