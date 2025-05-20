Kelly Clarkson’s Making Her Big The Voice Return (And I Am So Pumped)

This story contains NO SPOILERS going into Tuesday’s finale of The Voice Season 27, but if you missed the live performances, you can stream them with a Peacock subscription.

As I write this, voting has closed, and the results are being tallied to determine who will be named The Voice Season 27 winner on the live episode airing May 20 on the 2025 TV schedule. The contestants’ work was finished Monday, when they performed two songs during Part 1 of the finale (which I rated and gave my opinion on who should win), so now all that stands between them and The Voice trophy is a star-studded celebration that will include Kelly Clarkson making her return to The Voice.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer hasn’t coached on The Voice since 2023, when she returned to help bid Blake Shelton adieu on his final season (more on him in a bit), and while I am happy that Adam Levine has at least brought the legacy of winning back to the coaching panel, words simply do not express how much I’ve missed Kelly Clarkson. She promoted her comeback on Instagram Stories, posting:

(Image credit: Kelly Clarkson's Instagram Stories)

The American Idol winner appeared on last season’s finale as well, as she took the stage to sing “You for Christmas” in 2024, and I am so excited for another chance to see the “guest artist.”

Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single “Where Have You Been” off her upcoming album. The ditty was inspired by Only Murders in the Building, or rather, a line that Martin Short’s character Oliver says to Meryl Streep’s Loretta on the murder mystery (available to stream with a Hulu subscription).

This season of The Voice has already been special, as it saw OG coach Adam Levine return after a 10-season hiatus. So, I could not be more pumped that we’ll get to see even more of the show’s best mentors return to the stage tonight, because in addition to Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton will also be back!

Kelly and Adam and Blake all in the same building? That’s like three-fourths of my Voice fantasy coaching team!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From what Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have said, it sounds like they needed to distance themselves from The Voice for a bit following their final coaching gigs in 2023. The cowboy said he shut down for about a year after wrapping his 23-season run, while the talk show host has spoken candidly about how much she was struggling on the show before relocating her family (and The Kelly Clarkson Show) to the East Coast.

Given all that, I’m happy to have Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson back in any capacity, but it’s probably best that The Voice has already announced its Season 28 coaches, so I don’t start reading too much into their returns.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Tune into the latest hits from NBC (including The Voice) by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

In addition to the two winningest coaches in the competition’s history, former mentors Alicia Keys and Chance the Rapper will also perform tonight, as well as Foreigner, James Bay with Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood.

It all starts at 8 p.m. ET with a recap of last night’s performances before the two-hour celebration kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 20, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.