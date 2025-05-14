Michael Bublé Has An Advantage Going Into The Voice Season 27 Finale, And I Agree With John Legend’s Take On The Brutal Elimination
Seven artists went home - SEVEN!
Spoiler alert! This story reveals the results of The Voice Season 27 Semifinal vote from the May 13 episode. You can stream it with a Peacock subscription if you haven’t watched yet.
The Voice Season 27 finals are set, with five artists advancing to next week’s live finale on the 2025 TV schedule to compete for the $100,000 prize and a record deal. Getting there wasn’t easy, though, as Carson Daly revealed the results of America’s vote to cut the remaining contestants from 12 to just 5. In the end, reigning champ Michael Bublé’s team took top billing, and I have to admit I agree with John Legend’s somewhat bitter take on it all.
Michael Bublé Leads The Pack With Two Singers In The Finale
Carson Daly admitted it was a tough night for all involved as he announced the top four vote-getters from the previous night’s performances. Each coach was represented, as the finalists were revealed to be:
- RENZO (Team Legend)
- Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam)
- Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé)
- Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea)
The fifth- through eighth-place finishers then each performed for an Instant Save, while the bottom four were immediately eliminated. When all the votes were tallied, Michael Bublé’s Adam David claimed the fifth and final spot in next week’s live finale.
With two artists to everyone else's single singer, the Canadian crooner has a pretty huge advantage, and it puts him in a good spot to build on his Season 26 success by earning wins in both of his first two seasons as a coach on The Voice. However, I actually agree with John Legend, who voiced his displeasure in the voting results.
John Legend Felt Bryson Battle Should Have Advanced To The Finale
It was an emotional night for all of the coaches as they said goodbye to at least one member of their teams. But as Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé validated their fallen team members’ talents and bright futures, John Legend struggled with his words to Bryson Battle because he had fully expected him to advance as part of the top four. Legend said:
Now, I’m sure if you asked any of the coaches up there, they’d make a good case for why their entire team should advance, and on live TV, John Legend didn’t really have time to give us anything but his honest reaction (at least he didn’t pull an Adam Levine and say he hates America). But I also think Legend is spot-on here.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All season, I saw Bryson Battle as a front-runner. He was a Four-Chair Turn in the auditions, and he won every battle that followed, never getting in a position to need to be saved or stolen.
It wasn’t just the coaches, either. Fans on social media seemed to love him, and after he blew the roof off the Semifinals with a performance of “Without You,” I wrote, “Definite finale,” in my notes. Circled and underlined twice, so you know I meant business! It’s easy to see why John Legend was so frustrated.
Here’s the thing, though: I think Adam David deserved that Instant Save. He made my jaw drop with his cover of Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” hitting some incredible and unexpected high notes. How in the world were we the audience supposed to choose between that and Bryson Battle’s gorgeous rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon”? If Battle had been part of the Top 4, we wouldn't have had to.
If this Semifinals brouhaha proves anything, though, it’s the caliber of The Voice Season 27’s talent, and the five finalists are quite an eclectic group of singers from different genres. I think we’re in for a treat at the finale, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, May 19, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.