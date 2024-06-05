America’s Got Talent: Watch The Golden Buzzer Performance That Simon Cowell Said Felt Like Being ‘Punched In The Face’

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the June 4 episode of America’s Got Talent. If you’re not caught up, episodes are available to stream with a Peacock subscription .

We’re only two nights into America’s Got Talent Season 19, and already it’s shaping up to be a wild one. After Terry Crews and Heidi Klum each awarded a Golden Buzzer in the season premiere, Simon Cowell had to throw out the rule book this week after he hit the all-important button for two separate acts. He then announced that Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara would also receive a second Golden Buzzer this season. Both of Cowell’s picks on the June 4 episode were impressive, but only one made him feel like he’d been “punched in the face.”

Night 2 of auditions featured some crazy performances, including a baton-twirler, the cutest 5-year-old drummer and a man who … lifted pots with his eyeballs and put a giant pair of scissors down his throat. That last one was one of Simon Cowell’s favorite acts of the night, but it wasn’t one that earned a Golden Buzzer. That honor went first to singer Liv Warfield. Check her out below:

The Chicago resident controlled the stage from the first note that escaped her mouth, and her impressive vocals were complemented by a big band that included multiple horns, a guitarist and drummer. Simon Cowell had told her that winning the audience over was her best shot at moving forward, and she certainly did that, as her band performed fun choreography around her.

When the song was over, all four judges were on their feet, and Simon Cowell started in with that fake-out thing he always does, where he makes it sound like he’s going to say something mean before pivoting. The judge said:

Liv, I have a big problem. That wasn’t long enough. Seriously, that lyric, ‘wrecking ball,’ that summed up how I felt just then. It was like being — in a good way — punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration. And I’m sorry, I can’t give you a yes. I’ve got to give you one of these.

He then, of course, proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer. Liv Warfield had told the judges she made her living as a singer and had previously shared the stage with Prince and Nancy Wilson from Heart. But despite her years of experience and the hard work she’s put in, her big break hasn’t come. The musician told the panel:

I’ve been doing this for a long time, and the industry is really hard because things have changed over time. But I continue to push, just because I feel like I have a story. I just want to inspire people because I haven’t quit. And I won’t.

That persevering attitude, on top of a monster performance, paid off, and the singer burst into tears as the gold confetti fell around her. Many Golden Buzzer winners have gone on to win America’s Got Talent , so Liv Warfield no doubt knows that getting a ticket straight to the live shows could mean huge things for her music career.

