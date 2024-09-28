Andy Samberg And Seth Meyers Did A Weekend Update Sketch About That Well-Endowed Olympian On The Late Show, And I’m Howling

Over the summer, the 2024 Paris Olympics were eventful, to say the least. Between falling in love with the Men’s Gymnastics team (yes, we’re looking at you Pommel Horse Guy), the viral breakdancer Raygun , and Tom Cruise’s wild stunt to close out the games , a lot happened. And as former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg made apparent, too many of them happened without a parody on Weekend Update. So, of course, he has amended this on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Andy Samberg Takes Over Late Night With Seth Meyers To Parody An Olympic Moment

Andy Samberg visited his fellow Saturday Night Live alum and real-life friend while promoting one of the latest 2024 movies , Lee. In the middle of the interview segment, Samberg shared he wanted to “hijack” the whole show by working through a Weekend Update idea he had inspired by the 2024 Olympics. Check it out:

@latenightseth Andy Samberg will not let us forget the French pole vaulter with the “giant dong.” ♬ original sound - Late Night with Seth Meyers

As many of the TikTok commentators spoke to, this was giving major Jake Peralta energy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and I’m howling with laughter. Samberg basically did a jump scare Weekend Update segment by running out of the interview before coming back in as a stereotypical Frenchman to make all the dick jokes about the viral pole vaulting video that had Anthony Ammarati missing out on the gold because he hit the crossbar with his crotch. Or, as Samberg’s parody put it, with his “gift”, leading him to tumble to the ground.

The Samberg and Meyers’ bit is extra funny because of how ridiculous Samberg's accent is and how excited he is to shoot off a ton of dick jokes one after the other to relive the glory days with Meyers for a moment. We sure do miss these two on Weekend Update!

How The Internet Reacted To Anthony Ammirati's Funny Pole Vaulting Snafu

Just to backtrack a bit, the Anthony Ammarati viral moment happened on August 3, leading him to miss a place in the final for the Olympic sport. If you missed out on the moment when it was happening live, here’s one reaction from Twitter at the time:

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5gAugust 3, 2024

At the time of the incident, the 21-year-old pole vaulter called it a “big disappointment,” but as one pole vaulting coach told Today , the viral moment is a “very common occurrence” in the sport. Even so, it’s kind of too good not to make some light of.

Being unable to secure the gold medal in pole vaulting at the #Olympics because you had too much dingaling, still qualifies as winning. That's just me. We see you, le king. 😂🫵🏽✊🏽🥇 https://t.co/1Bs3foQ1RHAugust 3, 2024

Oh, it’s too funny. Hopefully Anthony Ammarati can laugh about the whole thing. It’s surely not the worst thing in the world to go viral for having a sizable bulge. The sketch is a reminder of Andy Samberg being one of the iconic guests on Weekend Update many times in the past during his time on the show from 2005 to 2012. While he’s spoken about the toll SNL took on him over the years , he clearly missed doing a bit of parody with his pal, Seth Meyers.