Hey, Netflix, With All These Gerard Butler Movies In The Top 10, You Know What You Need To Do

I love me a good Gerard Butler movie. Hell, I even love a bad Gerard Butler movie. I’ve always had a soft spot for the actor, and it seems like I’m not alone, as a lot of people with a Netflix subscription are in the same boat. I recently noticed that everything, from Butler’s 2025 movie , Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, to forgotten epics like Gods of Egypt were taking up prime real estate in the Netflix Top 10 each week.

That got me thinking… Netflix should do something they should have done a long time ago by signing Butler to some kind of contract to make original movies for them. There’s obviously a market for his style of action flicks (and even dramas), and I’m totally down for more. Like right now!

Gerard Butler Movies Have Been In The Netflix Top 10 In Eight Weeks (And Counting) In 2025

Don’t judge, but I’ve gone back and pulled some stats about Butler taking over Netflix’s Top 10 rankings (at least in the United States) through the first week of August 2025, and it’s kind of ridiculous. Through the week ending on August 10, there have been eight weeks where at least one of his movies was trending on Netflix and three weeks where he had two of the most popular movies on the platform.

Earlier in the summer, Plane was killing it on Netflix, which hopefully means the sequel happens sooner rather than later. One of the best 2023 action flicks , this fun thriller was in the top half of the ranking, but it was second to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which held down a spot for four consecutive weeks earlier in the year. Remember Geostorm, Butler’s 2017 disaster film, where he played brothers alongside Jim Sturgess? Folks on Netflix loved that one, too!

There's Obviously A Market For Butler's Movies On Netflix, So Make Him Your Studio Star

As far as I can tell, the actor hasn’t made a Netflix original movie, and that’s something that should change. There have been multiple Anthony Mackie films, Chris Hemsworth has made a pair of action thrillers for the streamer, and Millie Bobby Brown is the platform’s premier star, and there’s no reason to think Butler wouldn’t push the subscriber count up if he were attached to one of the upcoming Netflix movies .

I haven’t dug too much into other actors’ dominance on the Netflix Top 10, but with Butler holding it down for eight weeks in 2025 so far, there’s obviously a huge following for the action star. Honestly, it kind of makes me feel better about myself in a way.

I Mean, Butler Can Handle Action, Drama, Comedy, And Different Accents

I’m not saying Butler is on the level of Daniel Day-Lewis or something like that, but this guy can pull off just about every genre. From massive fantasy epics like the popular How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake to the hyper-stylized 300 to the intense Law Abiding Citizen to the charming rom-com P.S. I Love You, he’s done it all throughout his career.

What I’m trying to say is that Butler is capable of handling everything that’s thrown at him, but I wouldn’t be mad if Netflix just gave him a stack of cash to make more action thrillers, because I need more.