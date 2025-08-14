Seth Rollins Ripped His Pants During A Live TV Appearance, And His Reaction Is So Relatable

Though some of us don’t want to admit it, we’ve all ripped a pair of pants before: crouching down at the grocery store, dancing at a wedding, getting out of the car for a job interview, etc. However, the majority of those situations (real or hypothetical) properly compares to what happened to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins when the athlete tore his pants on live TV less than two weeks after faking a leg injury and pulling off another “heist of the century.” Karma? Kismet?

The seam-splitting incident didn’t happen on Monday Night Raw or at a WWE premium live event, either, but instead during Rollins' appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, where the leader of the Vision faction appeared to talk about football. In the middle of talking about the upcoming season (and presumably his beloved Chicago Bears), the Visionary tore the seam in his trousers, and his reaction is oh so relatable.

.@WWERollins tore it up this morning! 👖😅 pic.twitter.com/74BZP5noRPAugust 14, 2025

I mean, look at his face the moment he realizes that he just shredded the butt of his pants on national TV is just so perfect. It’s a combination of shock, embarrassment, and amazement as he comes up and shows the damage to Good Morning Football’s panel of hosts.

(Image credit: NFL Network)

I think the only thing that could have made this funnier is if Rollins' Vision stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with Roman Reigns’ shoes still around the latter's neck, swooped in to handle the situation. I mean, I'm just laughing to myself thinking about the ways Paul Heyman would try to spin the situation that Rollins wouldn't be the butt of any jokes after it went down. (Puns not entiretly intended.)

Thinking back, this isn’t the first completely and utterly ridiculous moment involving the Architect and his fashion. Back in October 2024, Rollins gave the world his best fashion moment when he pretty much recreated the iconic Sting double-mask moment when taking off his jacket on Monday Night Raw. Though he would later go on to point out that this wasn't a “jacket on jacket” situation, but instead a questionable decision to have a jacket, vest, and shirt in the same shade of blue, the internet went crazy with the clip and turned Rollins into yet another meme.

Though Rollins tearing his pants open on Good Morning Football is an admittedly embarrassing moment, it most likely won't keep the WWE World Heavyweight Champion (in his second reign) down. After having one of the best matches at WrestleMania 41 back in April, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in June, faking a serious injury better than ever before, and then pulling off the best MITB cash-in since he stole the show and WWE Championship a decade ago, it's safe to say he's having a good run at things.

That said, with Clash in Paris, which will be streaming live for anyone with a Peacock subscription, coming Saturday, August 31, I'll be shocked if Rollins’ opponents – CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight – don't poke fun at the hilarious situation. If anything, this has me even more excited to watch the next Monday Night Raw via Netflix subscription.