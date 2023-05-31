Another General Hospital Star Got Arrested After Drinking And An Airport Nap Was Involved

It’s not unusual for celebrities to sometimes find themselves in one type of legal bind or another, just as it can happen with the rest of us. It was just about a month ago that General Hospital star Haley Pullos was arrested for a DUI after causing a very serious head-on collision on a Pasadena, California freeway; now one of her former co-stars, Tyler Christoper, has been arrested after drinking and napping in an airport.

Why Was General Hospital’s Tyler Christopher Arrested After Drinking?

Daytime soap opera fans who’ve paid attention to GH over the years will certainly know of Tyler Christopher. He’s most known for portraying sometime bad boy Nikolas Cassadine on and off since 1996, with his last run at the role ending in 2016. According to a new report from TMZ , the actor found himself in some trouble on Friday, May 26, after Burbank, California police officers were alerted to a man sleeping on the ground in the vicinity of the American Airlines terminal of the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Police told the outlet that it was suspected by officers on the scene that the incident would be alcohol related, and when they woke Christopher up, he simply announced that he’d missed his flight. However, he was showing obvious signs of being intoxicated and was reportedly “unable to care for himself,” so he was handcuffed and arrested for public intoxication. The star was arrested and briefly jailed on the same charge in November 2019 while in Martinsville, Indiana.

There’s no word right now on whether or not he really had missed a flight, or what led to him being so intoxicated that he chose to sleep on the floor of the airport, but Christopher is far from the first star to have to publicly deal with issues surrounding poor behavior and alcohol use. Vince Vaughn was arrested for a DUI in 2018 , and an unfortunate number of stars have had similar charges brought against them over the years.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard from some famous people who’ve battled issues with drinking or other forms of substance abuse. In the fall of 2021, Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle star Patricia Heaton opened up about what made her stop drinking , while the year prior saw Miley Cyrus admit that she’d had a sobriety setback during the beginnings of the pandemic, and in late 2022 Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about her 22 years of sobriety and how important they are to her.