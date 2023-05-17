General Hospital Actress Said She Needed To Recover From Car Accident, Turns Out It Was A DUI She Got Driving On The Wrong Side Of The Road

All one has to do is pay attention to celebrity news to know that no matter how unlike us they may seem, famous people can have the basic worries and problems that anyone else can. This includes getting into car accidents, like the recent incident where Pete Davidson drove into a Beverly Hills home . Well, General Hospital actress Haley Pullos announced she was taking time off from her show to recover from a car accident of her own, but it turns out that she actually got a DUI after driving on the wrong side of the road.

What Led To General Hospital’s Haley Pullos Getting A DUI?

Viewers of the daytime soap will easily recognize the young star, as she’s been playing Molly Lansing-Davis on the show since 2009. It was a shock to fans, a few days ago, when she released a statement to Soap Opera Digest and noted that she “was involved in an automobile accident” and needed “a little time to recover,” though she was also “doing okay.” Unfortunately, there’s a lot more to the story, as TMZ uncovered the police report from the incident, which reveals that Pullos was arrested for a felony DUI after that accident.

The report notes that on April 29, the actress was driving on a Pasadena, California freeway when she suddenly swerved, went over the dividing barrier in the center, landed in oncoming traffic and eventually had a head-on collision with another driver, who’d been going about 60 mph. The other driver, luckily, survived, but had injuries which were serious enough to cause them to be hospitalized. Pullos had to be freed from her car by firefighters because the damage to her vehicle was so bad.

While the star didn’t need hospitalization, the situation did get worse for her, as when the police searched her car, they found mini bottles of tequila and weed edibles. And, Pullos is said to have made her intoxication even more apparent. According to the report, as a firefighter was looking over her injuries, she’s said to have yelled, “This is a $400 fucking shirt!” and also hit him.

Police followed her to the hospital, where they reported noticing that she was slurring her words, had watery eyes, and had the smell of alcohol on her breath. Pullos was also so aggressive with the staff at the hospital that she had to be sedated. She was arrested while still at the medical facility. Even more unfortunately, police told the outlet that she was involved in a hit and run accident at some point before this incident.

This is, of course, far from the first time that a recognizable actor has gotten a DUI or been involved in a car accident. Vince Vaughn was arrested for a DUI in 2018 after having to do a sobriety checkpoint, while Scott Disick’s accident left his car flipped on its side in August 2022, and Dick Van Dyke suffered injuries after crashing into a gate in March 2023.

Right now, though Pullos’ representative was contacted to comment on the crash, there’s been no word from her camp. Let’s hope the other driver will continue to heal up and be able to do so with relative ease, as the actress, hopefully, gets the help she needs so that she’s never involved in another scary incident like this.