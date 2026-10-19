Ariel Winter Just Admitted To A Modern Family Romance I Didn't See Coming

The holiday season is among us, and love is in the air! At least, that’s the case for Modern’s Family’s Ariel Winter, who is welcoming romance back into her life after breaking up with her boyfriend of five years, Luke Benward. Winter -- known for playing Alex Dunphy on the show -- is keeping most of the details of her new relationship private. However, the actress and former redhead did open up about the surprising connection her new boyfriend has with her sitcom family, which surprised me.

While promoting her latest voice-acting project, The Sisters Grimm, Winter told PEOPLE that her new boyfriend is the best friend of her on-screen brother, Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy. The Sofia the First actress didn’t divulge any more details, like how the new couple met and just how involved Gould was in their introduction, but she did reveal that the pair do occasionally go on double dates. Their respective partners are so lucky they get to spend time with two amazing actors who starred in one of the best sitcoms of all time.

(Image credit: ABC)

If there were an award for on-screen brother-turned-best friend of the year, Gould would definitely be a shoo-in! I never would have guessed that the 27-year-old would be playing matchmaker for his TV sister, but in hindsight, it does make sense. After all, the pair spent 11 years working together, so Gould would certainly have an idea about what type of person Winter gets along best with. Plus, the Camp actor appears to have a great head on his shoulders, so it's easy to imagine his friends being cool people as well.

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As cute as iGould playing Cupid for Winter is, I’m more impressed with how strong their friendship has become despite Modern Family ending six years ago. And they’re not the only alums of the show who stay in touch. Their on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, is always gushing about her “best fake daughter,” Sarah Hyland, and Sofia Vergara has shared very positive thoughts about her time on the show as well. That's something Winter would agree with, considering she relied on Vergara a lot through her struggles with public backlash.

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However, while most of the Modern Family cast reunites for work events or to support each other during major life moments — like Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adam, which Tyler Ferguson officiated — Winter and Gould have an even stronger bond because they live together. Upon returning to Hollywood after leaving, Winter moved in with Gould, and the two have been roommates ever since. I can only guess that all that time filming on the set must have prepared them to be roommates.

Winter and Gould join a long list of actors who shared a home with their co-stars and competitors, like Jamie Dornan, who was roommates with Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox. Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

As much fun as living together must be, I’m willing to bet Winter and Gould’s time together is going to be quite short in the next few months. The Star Trek: Lower Decks actress is booked and busy. She’s currently in press for the Apple TV series The Sisters Grimm, of which the second season just debuted on the 2026 TV schedule. Also, she’ll be heading up north to Canada to film the Hallmark original drama series Change of Heart.

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Still, I wouldn't be surprised if in between the work, Ariel Winter carved out some time to hang out with Gould as well as the new man he introduced her to.