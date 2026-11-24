Ben Stiller And Skyler Gisondo Starred In Night At The Museum Together. Focker In-Law Was A Full-Circle Moment
They're meant to be fictional father and son.
In 2014, Skyler Gisondo joined the Night at the Museum franchise to play Ben Stiller’s son, Nick Daley. While he’d worked a lot as a kid before that, this role marked a turning point in his career. Now, he’s reteaming with Stiller for Focker In-Law on the 2026 movie schedule, and he’s playing his son…again. So, considering that, I asked the Superman actor how his first time playing Stiller’s kid impacted his work in the Meet the Parents franchise, and he told me why it was a very full-circle experience.
As a Meet the Parents and Night at the Museum fan, I couldn’t get enough of this reunion. It was also fun to see Stiller and Gisondo reunite now, because I’ve become such a big fan of the work the Booksmart actor did between Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Focker In-Law. So, I asked Gisondo how his history with Stiller played into this experience on Focker In-Law; he said:
Again, while Skyler Gisondo was a successful child actor, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription) was a turning point for him. It makes sense that he learned a lot from Stiller on it that has impacted his career since.
Speaking of his career, after Night at the Museum, Gisondo booked roles in projects like Vacation, Santa Clarita Diet, Booksmart and more. Also, his last couple of years leading up to his reunion with Stiller have been fantastic. He played the beloved Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn’s Superman, he finished the final season of The Righteous Gemstones, and he was a standout alongside Robert Pattinson in Primetime. Truly, he has become quite the actor, and he’s one of my favorite rising stars.
So, to hear that Stiller impacted him is really sweet. What makes it even sweeter is that while working on Focker In-Law, Gisondo realized all this as he started to notice that some of the things he does as an actor are things Stiller does too:
Knowing about Stiller and Gisondo’s history certainly played into my enjoyment of the movie, especially since the last time I saw them together, Gisondo was a kid. Now, he’s all grown up, and that fact certainly plays into Focker In-Law.
To that point, in Focker In-Law, we follow Greg Focker (Stiller) as he reunites with his family, including his son Henry (Gisondo). Things get chaotic because Henry brings home his girlfriend, Olivia (Ariana Grande), and he plans to propose to her. After that, we dive into a lot of chaos as Greg butts heads with Henry’s partner, and obviously it leads to some very funny familial hijinks. It’s silly, and it was such a fun way to see the Night at the Museum actors work together again all these years later.
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Without the knowledge of their history, their dynamic is funny in Focker In-Law. However, knowing this is the second time they’ve played father and son, and also knowing that Gisondo really had a full-circle moment realizing how much Stiller has impacted him, makes it even better.
So, if you’d like to see this Night at the Museum reunion, and if you’d like to try and clock the ways in which Stiller and Gisondo are similar as actors, you can catch Focker In-Law in theaters on November 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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