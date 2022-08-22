Sarah Hyland's Wedding Was Basically A Modern Family Cast Reunion And I'm Here For Every. Single. Minute Of It

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married! The Modern Family actress and the Bachelor Nation alum finally were able to tie the knot after having pushed the date back multiple times due to the pandemic. The couple didn’t give up their hopes of celebrating with all of their friends and family, and their patience certainly paid off. Among the many guests gathered to celebrate the happy couple were Hyland’s TV family from the ABC sitcom, and seeing the posts from this Modern Family cast reunion is just what my soul needs right now.

The big event was held on Saturday, August 20, at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, per People, as Sarah Hyland welcomed Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen to watch her say “I do” to her love of five years. While the Haley actress and her new husband were not present in the Instagram posts, it seems more than clear that a good time was had by other members of the Pritchett/Dunphy gang!

(Image credit: Instagram)

Also in attendance for the big day were Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita and Sofia Vergara’s son Manalo Vergara. Mikita may have never been on the sitcom, but it’s clear that he’s definitely an unofficial member of the fam! Nolan Gould embraced his honorary uncle while also getting some love from his TV sister Ariel Winter.

During Sarah Hyland’s lengthy engagement , she revealed that back when Wells Adams was ready to propose, he not only asked for her parents’ blessing, but also for the blessing of her TV parents — Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell — before getting down on one knee. It looks like they approved of the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, because “mom” was in attendance! Sofia Vergara made sure to capture her “step-daughter” in one of her selfies at the ceremony:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The wedding guests appeared to be enjoying each other’s company almost as much as fans enjoy seeing them together again! Sofia Vergara shared what appears to be a photo booth shot of her with her crazy Modern Family co-stars :

Photo booth shots aren’t always flattering (isn’t that the fun of them, though?), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson amusingly voiced his dismay about how good Sofia Vergara and his husband looked in the picture:

Everyone looks terrible or is hidden except you and Justin. I wish you two a long happy life together

Wells Adams met Sarah Hyland in 2016, the same year he appeared on ABC’s reality dating shows The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. He did find love — just not on the shows — when they started dating the next year. The couple got engaged in summer 2019 and had planned to get married a year later in August 2020. We all know how 2020 went down, and with Hyland being immunocompromised due to her kidney transplants , they decided to wait until it was safe for everyone to celebrate together.

Hopefully in the coming days we’ll get to see some photos of the newlywed with her TV family as well, but in lieu of the bride and groom, at least Sofia Vergara was able to get us a picture of the cake:

(Image credit: Instagram)