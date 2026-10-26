I Didn’t See It Coming When Jenna Ortega Admitted She Didn’t Think Wednesday Would Work
Even Thing would be shocked
Given Wednesday Addams has enough confidence to take on a serial killer (or two) and has enough left over to fill three coffins, you’d expect Jenna Ortega to carry the same self-assurance that she exudes on screen. The actor has often spoken about the understanding she has in playing such an icon, so I didn’t see it coming when she admitted she originally didn’t think Wednesday would work.
Turns out Ortega lacked her braid-wearing counterpart’s confidence. The Beetlejuice actor took us all the way back to Wednesday’s first year at Nevermore on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. When Josh Horowitz asked her about her experience in those first days, I didn’t see her answer coming (though I shouldn’t be surprised how it connects to Tim Burton):
Given the success of the first two seasons, it never occurred to me that the actors may not feel as confident as the rest of the world. However, I can understand how this would feel like a rocky start, especially when first stepping into such an iconic character. Although Ortega’s performance is easily as popular as Christina Ricci’s. The actor shares the concerns she had first working with the Beetlejuice director, and I get it:
It’s safe to say that Ortega has definitely grown more confident over two seasons. Plus, she describes her and her co-stars being as being "peak most comfortable" with their characters. The actor isn't known for shying away from speaking her mind. She even pushed for the show to lean more into horror and less into relationship drama, which paid off well with Season 2. (The first two seasons are available to Netflix subscribers and I highly recommended a rewatch.) The same horrific atmosphere is expected in the upcoming season, which recently wrapped production on Season 3.
The series’ popularity has taken it out of Nevermore and into a new location with the new season expected to take place in the City of Love (aka Paris). This will definitely take Wednesday out of her comfort zone, and I wonder if Ortega will be channeling her feelings when Season 1 turned out to be a massive hit:
It surprises me how much Ortega was caught off guard by the show’s success. On the other hand, I understand how things change. As of right now, we don’t know how long she’ll continue to wear the braids as her character is now entering her senior year and the rest of the cast is quickly aging out of the high school setting. However, she has fully embraced her Wednesday persona and you can tell how much relaxed she is with the role. Personally, I’d love to see Wednesday tackle the real world as a self-proclaimed PI that hunts down notorious supernatural threats and serial killers.
The only things we know for sure is that Season 3 will continue the hunt for Enid and dive further into the mystery that is Aunt Ophelia, especially since Eva Green was cast the role. Additionally, we’ll also see a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reunion with Winona Ryder cast in a mysterious role. (Some fans are hoping she’ll play Agnes’ mom.)
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We have a long wait ahead of us until Ortega is confused yet again at the love for Wednesday. I for one can’t wait to see some drama, some horror, and some dark humor when the show rises from the grave again. Plus, I'm dying to hear what Ortega has to say about Season 3.
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