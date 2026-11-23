Hallmark churns out nearly a hundred new romance movies every year. The 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup alone is slated for 34 original holiday-themed flicks. Part of the reason it’s easy for the cable channel-turned-streamer to make so many movies a year is that it has a list of dedicated actors who are eager to star in these films -- like Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert. And yet, somehow, they manage to keep the pairings fresh. So fresh that two of my favorite longtime Hallmark actors, Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker, just starred in their first movie together. I’m happy to report it was worth the wait!

Yep, you read that right. After spending 20 years with the cable channel and being friends for 18 years, Cahill and Walker finally got to share the screen as romantic leads in Christmas in Blue Dog Valley. The holiday flick follows Goldie MacKenzie (Cahil), a former Hollywood on-set veterinarian, who decides to leave the glitz and glamour for a slower life as the in-house veterinarian in the small town of Blue Dog Valley.

The residents of Blue Dog Valley aren’t too thrilled about an outsider taking over their beloved veterinary practice, and Goldie has to work overtime to win over the hearts of the town’s loyal pet owners. Desperate for an ally, Goldie turns to Cohen (Walker), the son of the former owner of the vet practice, for help. While they get off to a rough start, sparks start to fly as the two spend more time together, especially with Goldie taking over planning duties for the annual Christmas parade that will feature the four-legged and furry residents of the town this year.

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It’s not just their characters who have love for each other, though. Both Cahill and Walker have a deep appreciation for each other and their decades-long friendship. In talking with Hallmark on set, both of these iconic stars shared how excited they were to be sharing the screen together for the first time. Take a look:

It can be easy for the human actors to get upstaged by their animal co-stars, especially when there are so many different types of animals in a movie (cows, alpacas, and of course dogs in this case), but Cahill and Walker managed to hold things down even in the face of an adorable, overweight corgi. It’s a testament to the chemistry these two have on screen.

Their characters don’t share as much time on screen together as some of the other couples in Hallmark’s Christmas movies. However, the time they are together is swoonworthy — well, once they got over their meet-cute, that is. I definitely wouldn’t mind a sequel revisiting Goldie and Cohen a year from now. Or, better yet, I’d love to see Cahill and Walker star in even more Hallmark movies together now that it’s clear that they play compelling and entertaining romantic leads.

Blue Dog Valley might not be my favorite Hallmark Christmas movie of 2026, but it's still worth the watch. If you missed the live airing, you can stream it now with an active Hallmark+ subscription. While there, check out my favorite Cahill movie, Christmas on Cherry Lane, or my favorite Walker film, Three Wise Men and a Baby.