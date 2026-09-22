The Sweet Way Sharna Burgess Is Getting Support From Brian Austin Green Amid DWTS Comeback

Dancing with the Stars recently returned for Season 35 amid the 2026 TV schedule in a big way last week. The cast is the biggest one ever, with two new pros. Additionally, after five seasons away, Sharna Burgess returned to the ballroom! While she’s appeared on the show since her last season, Burgess is officially back as a pro. She definitely made her mark in the ballroom with partner Tyler Cameron in the two-night premiere, and Burgess is getting support from her other partner, fiancé Brian Austin Green, in the loveliest way.

Burgess and Green have been together since 2020, and they became engaged in 2023. Their relationship is definitely goals, so it’s not surprising to know that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been Burgess’ biggest cheerleader during her DWTS comeback. The Mirrorball champ told Us Weekly just how supportive Green had been, and it doesn’t just involve texting “Tyler” to 21523:

My guy, he’s an absolute legend. Brian, he runs me Epsom salt spas for when I get home. He is taking notes. He’s got food ready for me. He wakes up with me [at] my 5:30 a.m. [alarm] and makes me coffee, like he’s doing everything to hold it down at home and support.

I absolutely love with how sweet and supportive Green is, from the moment Burgess wakes up to when she gets home from a long day of rehearsals or a long show day. As much as Burgess seemed excited to get back into the ballroom, I can only imagine how hard it’s been to be away from the family for a long time, especially if she’s waking up so early in the morning and has to spend time away from her and Green's 4-year-old son.

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Of course, Green does more than just hold things down at home when his partner isn't around. He’s also been showing support in the ballroom and bringing their toddler when possible. It’s always fun seeing the families of pros and celebrity contestants cheering on their loved ones, and it sounds like Green is more than ecstatic to have her beau and their son in the audience:

He was here tonight supporting. He comes when he can. He’ll bring Zane when he can. He’s, just, my rock, and I’m so grateful for him.

Seeing Burgess back in the ballroom as a pro has been so great, and to know she has an incredible support system makes it even better. On a separate note, I would love to get Green’s opinion on Burgess and Cameron’s team name. While it may be too late to change it, Team SharT does have a unique ring to it. At the very least, fans (thankfully) don’t have to text that when they vote for them.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Burgess and Cameron managed to make it far in the competition, because just based on their first dance alone, it's evident that they're going to be tough competitors. Regardless of how long they remain in the competition, though, I imagine Green will continue to be supportive day in and day out, both at home and in the ballroom.

Fans will just have to see how far Team SharT goes in new episodes of Dancing With the Stars, which air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and are streamable with a Disney+ subscription.