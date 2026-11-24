Modern Family may have ended, but Julie Bowen has never stopped being a "mom" to her on-screen kiddos. For instance, Bowen was present when TV daughter Sarah Hyland got married in 2022, and both were part of that epic cast reunion at her wedding . Of course, Bowen also has love for her other faux kids, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. In fact, Bowen gave them a shout out during a recent event, and she trolled them in a seriously mom-coded way that's hard not to love.

Bowen recently attended the 2026 Baby2Baby gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, a non-profit she has been involved with for over 15 years. While there to raise money for children in poverty, Bowen was asked by Entertainment Tonight for her thoughts on Winter and Gould living together “almost like real-life brother and sister.” On that note, the Claire Dunphy actress didn't hold back her hilarious response:

Screw them. Screw the two of you. They live so close to me, and I never see them. I run into them. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?!’

This is sitcom-level irony, but this kind of fun tends to happen amongst the cast. For instance, Winter has playfully called out on-screen big sis Hyland for having a mini reunion without sending an invite to her and Gould. However, Bowen's comments are particularly funny, because they speak to the jokey but somewhat maternal relationship she has with her young co-stars.

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I can't see Hyland losing her “best fake daughter” title anytime soon due to Winter not sending an invite to her and Gould's new abode. However, in all seriousness, Bowen’s comment is all in good fun, and she went on to gush about Gould and Winter -- who played Luke and Alex Dunphy, respectively -- as well as their firm friendship:

I love them so much. I love that they live together. I love that they’re best friends. Everybody's like, ‘Are they together?’ I'm like, ‘No.’... They are roommates and best friends. They’re the best. I love them so much.

Not only are they NOT together, but it turns out that the best friend of your best friend makes for a good boyfriend. Winter is currently dating Gould’s best friend , after being introduced to him by her TV bro. Given she keeps her private life mostly out of public eye, she hasn’t revealed many details about the relationship. I'd imagine her former co-stars are update to date, though, as Bowen previously shared that their close bond is why the cast has remained on such friendly terms .

Given Bowen literally watched the younger cast members grow up, it’s understandable that she would have a motherly relationship with them… right down to the A+ mom jokes. As for possibly hanging out with them, Bowen also shared this quip:

Hit me up, Ariel and Nolan. Come on. Mommy needs you.

It's a moment like this that makes me wish a Modern Family revival of sorts would happen at some point. The cast's chemistry was just too perfect, and they clearly continue to have that bond off camera. I'm not sure whether ABC would be interested in such a production, but I'll keep my fingers crossed that it happens.

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For now, though, it’s lovely to know that Julie Bowen is thinking about her on-screen kids… and (playfully) calling them out. It's a moment that feels like it's almost straight out of Modern Family, and If you don’t believe me, you can watch every zany family moment from all 11 seasons using a Disney+ subscription .

Also, let’s hope Winter and Gould get the message and hit up Bowen for lunch pronto!