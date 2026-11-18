As a child of the early 2000s, I grew up obsessed with Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl. These remarkable teen shows were irresistible, and they are how I was introduced to Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned that these actors would be leading the rom-com, Guarding Stars, on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule together. So, I had to ask about how they bonded over their time on shows like Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, and Padalecki’s G-oriented response hilariously surprised me.

When I brought all this up to Jared Padalecki, who plays actor Jack Stapleton in Guarding Stars, he said he did speak to Meester about their time on The CW and their work on the “G-titled girl shows,” as Padalecki affectionately called them. Elaborating on that hilarious point, the Supernatural star said:

Yeah, we did talk about it here and there. We didn't get into deep, deep detail. But yeah, I also joke that I was in Gilmore Girls; she was in Gossip Girl. Then there's Golden Girls. We were all on the double G titled girl shows. Well, I didn't get to be on Golden Girls, but I wish.

(Image credit: The CW and WB)

Well, I certainly didn’t see this hilarious point coming. While I’ve always been entertained by the fact that both Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester were on maybe two of the three most famous [insert name that starts with G] Girl(s) shows around, I didn’t think he’d bring it up. I also didn’t think he’d say he wanted to be on Golden Girls, but now I wish that could have happened somehow.

Anyway, getting back to the Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls vets working together, Padalecki said their similar experiences of getting their break on major television programs did help them bond on set. In fact, as they filmed Guarding Stars, which is a Christmas flick on the 2026 movie schedule , in the cold, they found themselves discussing how the industry has evolved with some of their other co-stars:

But we did talk about it and just how the industry in general has changed. Especially, there'd be scenes where it was too cold to wait outside in between takes, so they'd have a warming hut for us or a warming room, and having Andie MacDowell there to talk about when she had started and the differences and this and that, and so we would bond about it.

Yeah, this book-to-screen adaptation of Katherine Center’s The Bodyguard is full of veteran actors. I can only imagine the conversations Padalecki, Meester and MacDowell, who plays Padalecki’s mom in the movie, had. Speaking more to that point, the actor told me that he and the Gossip Girl star's similar TV history did really help them work together:

But I think there was just more than talking about it. There was just an understanding when we got to set that she's a technician and she's talented, and she's done hundreds of hours of work. And I think hopefully she thought the same me, so we just hit the ground running. It wasn't like, ‘No, here's how you hit a mark, and here's how you find the lens.’ Like, I knew she knew; she knew I knew. It's like, ‘Cool, let's play. Let's see what the words bring us.’

So, the double-G connection, if you will, really served them well on this. While Meester and Padalecki were never on the same shows, they both broke big through projects that aired on The CW, and having that background helped them get off to a great start in Guarding Stars.

Now, in this new G project the two actors star in, Padalecki plays an actor, and Meester is his bodyguard. However, to maintain their cover with his parents, they have to fake date. It’s a very fun, wholesome, and action-packed movie that’s well worth the time. And if you’re a fan of the “double G-titled girl shows,” you really won’t want to miss it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors