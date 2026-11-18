Jared Padalecki And Leighton Meester Bonded Over Gossip Girl And Gilmore Girls In A G-Oriented Way I Didn't See Coming
I love this for them.
As a child of the early 2000s, I grew up obsessed with Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl. These remarkable teen shows were irresistible, and they are how I was introduced to Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester. So, you can imagine my excitement when I learned that these actors would be leading the rom-com, Guarding Stars, on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule together. So, I had to ask about how they bonded over their time on shows like Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, and Padalecki’s G-oriented response hilariously surprised me.
When I brought all this up to Jared Padalecki, who plays actor Jack Stapleton in Guarding Stars, he said he did speak to Meester about their time on The CW and their work on the “G-titled girl shows,” as Padalecki affectionately called them. Elaborating on that hilarious point, the Supernatural star said:
Well, I certainly didn’t see this hilarious point coming. While I’ve always been entertained by the fact that both Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester were on maybe two of the three most famous [insert name that starts with G] Girl(s) shows around, I didn’t think he’d bring it up. I also didn’t think he’d say he wanted to be on Golden Girls, but now I wish that could have happened somehow.
Anyway, getting back to the Gossip Girl and Gilmore Girls vets working together, Padalecki said their similar experiences of getting their break on major television programs did help them bond on set. In fact, as they filmed Guarding Stars, which is a Christmas flick on the 2026 movie schedule, in the cold, they found themselves discussing how the industry has evolved with some of their other co-stars:
Yeah, this book-to-screen adaptation of Katherine Center’s The Bodyguard is full of veteran actors. I can only imagine the conversations Padalecki, Meester and MacDowell, who plays Padalecki’s mom in the movie, had. Speaking more to that point, the actor told me that he and the Gossip Girl star's similar TV history did really help them work together:
So, the double-G connection, if you will, really served them well on this. While Meester and Padalecki were never on the same shows, they both broke big through projects that aired on The CW, and having that background helped them get off to a great start in Guarding Stars.
Now, in this new G project the two actors star in, Padalecki plays an actor, and Meester is his bodyguard. However, to maintain their cover with his parents, they have to fake date. It’s a very fun, wholesome, and action-packed movie that’s well worth the time. And if you’re a fan of the “double G-titled girl shows,” you really won’t want to miss it.
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With that said, Guarding Stars is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. And if you’d like to stream “the double G-titled girl shows,” you can catch Gilmore Girls and Golden Girls with either a Disney+ or Hulu subscription, and Gossip Girl is streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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