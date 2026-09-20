We Finally Got Some Tea About Sydney Sweeney Breaking Off Her Engagement Before Scooter Braun

After her engagement to Jonathan Davino ended in March of 2025, many thought it would be time for Sydney Sweeney’s single girl era to bloom. She was on the precipice of the final season of Euphoria, had a few hit movies under her belt, and was one of the most-talked-about actresses in Hollywood. Yet a new romance emerged for Sweeney with record executive Scooter Braun. Now, a year after this relationship's reported beginning, we are finally getting the skinny on this unexpected showbiz relationship that allegedly surprised even Sweeney herself.

Per a recent report from People , Sweeney (29) and Braun (45) are stronger than ever after being together a year. An inside source alleged that when they first started their relationship, Sweeney wasn’t looking for anything serious at all, and that aligns with past claims. So that begs one question: what exactly did Sweeney want before linking up with Braun? Well, the insider shared some details on the actress' "plan" before she found a new partner. The source told the publication:

When Sydney met Scooter, she wasn’t looking for another relationship. And she truly meant this. She had ended her engagement. She really wanted to simplify her life, not complicate it. Her plan was to work, travel and spend time with family and girlfriends.

If that's true, it makes sense, especially considering Sweeney was coming off a seven-year relationship. There are also some other factors to consider as well. Sweeney’s situation was even more complicated, considering she was also professionally involved with Davino, as he served as a producer on some of her films like Anyone but You and Immaculate.

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However, Sweeney apparently saw something in Scooter Braun, because not only did things take off between the two of them romantically, and they’ve only gotten more serious. And she has also entrusted him enough to get involved in professional matters.

It has been alleged that the Christy star likes Braun’s fresh perspective that he brings to the table when it comes to her brokering business deals. Not only that, but Braun has reportedly helped negotiate major deals for Sweeney , influencing her career moves in the process. Some have even alleged that it’s Braun who is calling the shots when it comes to his girlfriend’s business opportunities, though that claim should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, the two seem to be in love and enjoying their summer. They notably first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ wedding in Venice, Italy in 2025 and decided to spend their one-year anniversary at the place where they first connected. A source told People:

It’s where they first met, so being back there together a year later felt very special. Sydney loves having Scooter with her when she travels for work. He’s incredibly supportive of her career and they always find time to have fun together.

They sound like a pretty perfect match and, while the pair have mostly kept their relationship private, they have occasionally posted about each on social media. Maybe another engagement could be on the horizon? We will just have to wait and see.

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