As Young Rock Season 2 Premieres, Dwayne Johnson Gets Honest About His ‘Complicated’ Relationship With His Dad
The Rock opens up about his late father.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be on top of the world now, but it wasn’t always easy - especially when family was involved. With Season 2 of his semi-autobiographical series Young Rock returning on March 15, the pro wrestler-turned-movie star shed some light on his "complicated" relationship with his dad and how it translates to the small screen.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne Johnson got real about his nuanced relationship with his late father, Rocky Johnson, as well as his bond with his mother. He said:
The star spent much of his young life (as chronicled in Young Rock) moving from state to state and getting into trouble. He revealed in a recent Instagram post that he had been suspended from his high school in Pennsylvania for fighting and had even been arrested for theft. He shared that his dad (who was also a pro wrestler) had "a lot of pressure on him to pay the rent," which may have contributed to his "tough love" style of parenting. It may not have resonated at the time, but Dwayne Johnson would come to understand his father’s intentions. He told ET:
Rocky Johnson was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2020. Dwayne Johnson regrets that he did not have the opportunity to "say goodbye" and affirm his love, but he did feel a kinship with his father after his death:
Perhaps that’s why Dwayne Johnson took the opportunity to celebrate his father in Young Rock. The trailer for Season 2 showed the Rock’s journey from high school student to pro wrestler - and he was guided by Rocky Johnson every step of the way, in addition to WWE stars like Macho Man. (The show even touches on his emotional relationship with André the Giant). From his portrayal on Young Rock to birthday messages and Father's Day posts on Instagram, Johnson’s love and respect for his father is clear as day, and it's great that he's continuing to honor his legacy
Young Rock is now airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also watch past episodes with your Peacock Premium subscription, or check out how to watch more of the Rock’s best movies.
